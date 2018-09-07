World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tatiana Bilbao Selected for Urban Renovation Project in St. Louis

Tatiana Bilbao Selected for Urban Renovation Project in St. Louis

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tatiana Bilbao Selected for Urban Renovation Project in St. Louis
Save this picture!
Tatiana Bilbao Selected for Urban Renovation Project in St. Louis

Emily Rauh Pulitzer, curator of the St. Louis Museum of Art and Steve Trampe of Owen Development, are spearheading a plan to transform a block near St. Louis's theater and museum district in the area of Grand Center. This project, (according to a story published on a local news site in St. Louis) is "a blank palette” and "an opportunity to take an entire block and make it different.”

The project is currently led by local architects Axi: Ome. Tatiana Bilbao has also confirmed her participation, in what should be an interesting addition to St. Louis's local architectural heritage. In an interview with Vladimir Belogolovsky, she explained that she considers that the legacy of Mexican architecture should expand to other sites:

Mexican architecture has a very important legacy. It is important for me to make a statement about that and teach others about who we are.

Save this picture!
The Henry L. Wolfner Memorial Library for the Blind, 3842-46 Olive Street. A historic building. The rear part of the library will be demolished. Flickr User: LittleT889 . Image
The Henry L. Wolfner Memorial Library for the Blind, 3842-46 Olive Street. A historic building. The rear part of the library will be demolished. Flickr User: LittleT889 . Image

Other world-renowned architects are being recruited to participate in the design of the section of land comprised mostly of vacant land on Olive Street from of Av. Vandeventer to Av. Spring. According to Trampe, the new plan will provide 17 buildings and 23 homes, as well as a 20-unit apartment building; construction is slated to begin once the permits and approvals of the city are available.

The average estimated cost of the new housing units will be $ 400,000. As part of the plan, the group also seeks to modify the existing building of the Henry L. Wolfner Memorial Library for the Blind. Built in 1898, the library has been closed for years and once had the largest collection of books in Braille. It will be transformed into a clubhouse with sports equipment. 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Tatiana Bilbao Selected for Urban Renovation Project in St. Louis" [Tatiana Bilbao participará en proyecto de renovación urbana en Estados Unidos] 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901536/tatiana-bilbao-selected-for-urban-renovation-project-in-st-louis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »