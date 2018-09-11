World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Bruno Levy
  6. 2015
  7. Blue House / Bruno Levy

Blue House / Bruno Levy

  • 09:00 - 11 September, 2018
Blue House / Bruno Levy
Blue House / Bruno Levy, © Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá

  • General Contractor

    Gessivaldo Silva dos Santos

  • Plumbing and Electrical Engineering

    Ramoska e Castellani

  • Landscape Design

    By the clients
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by a young couple and situated on a flat lot in São Paulo’s west side, the Blue House has generous and integrated spaces. The adoption of steel frame structure and precast slabs resulted in an increase of both efficiency and agility during construction. Columns and beams were used as part of the architectural concept as they show and hide in unusual ways. Sometimes they are hidden within the walls, as part of it, sometimes they are exposed, but set in an inner layer, behind windows and perimeter walls, permanently protected from the elements.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Section B
Section B
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The program emphasized the common areas. Dining and TV rooms and the double-ceiling height living area are all interconnected, facing the external L-shaped garden that surrounds the house. These rooms have also huge glass windows that allows for natural light and ventilation throughout the year. The service area is located at the front portion of the lot.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The central stairs, hanging from the upper structure, is a striking visual element and acts also as the main level organizer: it gives access to both the private areas at the upper floor and the solarium on the roof. The office at ground floor level, without a view to the outside, is connected to its own interior garden which provides natural light and ventilation to the powder room, kitchen and main suite’s bathroom as well.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

About this office
Bruno Levy
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Blue House / Bruno Levy" [Casa Azul / Bruno Levy] 11 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901527/blue-house-bruno-levy/> ISSN 0719-8884

