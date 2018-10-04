World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Raulino Silva
  6. 2018
  7. Rio Mau House / Raulino Silva

Rio Mau House / Raulino Silva

  • 06:00 - 4 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rio Mau House / Raulino Silva
Save this picture!
Rio Mau House / Raulino Silva, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 38

  • Architect

    Raulino Silva

  • Location

    Vila do Conde, Portugal

  • Team

    Raulino Silva, Daniela Amorim, Cátia Sampaio, João Mendes, Jorge Dias, Hélder Silva, Helena Eiras

  • Engineer

    Jorge Alves

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Rio Mau House is located in the countryside of the outskirts of Vila do Conde. The land plot with about 6800 sqm is surrounded by cultivated fields and pine forest near Serra de Rates.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The family house with a single floor is located in the center of the garden surrounded by some existing pine trees. The car and pedestrian accesses through the north zone are highlighted by an entrance porch and a black concrete paved area.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the interior, through the hall we have access to the office and to the garage with the laundry and the technical area. In the West zone we have three bedrooms and a bathroom with a skylight. One of the bedrooms is a complete suite with a bathroom and a dressing room opened to a patio. In the South zone we have spacious and communicating spaces with kitchen, dining and living areas – two sliding doors make it possible to change the design of the space.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The main spaces of the house have direct relation with the garden through shaded wooden deck, which extend the interior space to the outside and protect the windows from rain and wind. 

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Not being the walls and the facades of the house colored white, we looked for a set of colors, materials and environments that functioned as a unit, both in the construction as in the garden and in the interior design.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Raulino Silva
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Portugal
Cite: "Rio Mau House / Raulino Silva" [Casa Rio Mau / Raulino Silva] 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901519/rio-mau-house-raulino-silva/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »