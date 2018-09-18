World
  6. 2018
  7. JING FAN / Golucci Interior Architects

JING FAN / Golucci Interior Architects

  • 23:00 - 18 September, 2018
JING FAN / Golucci Interior Architects
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

© Lulu Xi © Lulu Xi © Lulu Xi © Lulu Xi + 20

  • Interiors Designers

    Golucci Interior Architects

  • Location

    Nan Luo Gu Xiang, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China

  • Design Team

    Lee Hsuheng, Zhao Shuang, Nan Cheng, Xu Jiaojiao

  • Client

    Jing Fan Beijing

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Text description provided by the architects. Not long ago, I went to the South luogu Lane again. Walk in this familiar place which I have visited uncountable times and enjoy the environment of the Hutong, I found a fan shop hidden behind two locust trees at the end of the lane. Standing in front of the entrance and under the shadow of the tree, visitors can look through the big simple window. In this hot summer, even though there is shadow, the heat is still unbearable.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

When I stepped on the stairs, suddenly, my eyes were catch by a black cat sitting on the eaves. She seems like an agile black dress swordsman standing on the top and flaunt her prowess.There are two old trees which is a wonderful place for the cat to have fun in front of the entrance.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Walk into the store, there is a fan retail space, various of fans displayed on the exhibition booth. Large area of wooden decoration is simple and quiet, willing to make a backing.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Fans were displaying on exhibition booth, lots of customers were picking fans. Some of them like gentle round silk fan, some people like elegant and romantic folding fan, with the busy communication between customers and staffs. The cabinet under the showcase is much narrower than normal cabinet, because of the size of the fan. Light through the glass made fans have a great quality.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Keep going, the most pleasant courtyard in the space is on the opposite of the cashier bar. An entire glass wall not only sprinkles natural light into the interior, but also brings the landscape view of the courtyard into the interior. Customers slow down when they pass here. At the mention of fan bone, it is extremely fastidious, just for choosing material there are many difference, Jade bamboo, Phyllostachys aurea, Mottled bamboo and Meilu bamboo... For the shape, the bone is thin or thick and different types of fan head are all complex.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

There is a long table in the middle of the inside room. It is a lovely place for drinking tea and having a conversation. Sitting at the table, looking at the magnolia tree in the courtyard, a black cat which seems like the one I saw in front of the entrance is walking around the magnolia tree, and attracts a lot of attention. Staff told me, her name is Gege, and she looks like a real princess.

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

This store named 'Jing Fan', located in Beijing, concentrate on making traditional Chinese fans. This store in South Luogu Lane is not only a selling space, but also a place for refined tastes people to drinking tea and having onversations. This store was designed by Golucci Interior Architects. It is a new experience for Golucci who focus on restaurant space design to create a retail store:

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

"When people go through the South Luogu Lane, we try to create a leisurely and relaxed space for customers --- the feeling like a person of refined tastes with a fan, a courtyard, a magnolia tree and a silent black cat 'Gege', enjoy this wonderful and cozy place."

© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

