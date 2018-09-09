World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Thailand
  5. Design in Motion
  6. 2018
  7. The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion

The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion

  • 20:01 - 9 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion
Save this picture!
The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion, © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul + 38

  • Architects

    Design in Motion

  • Location

    Soi Ban Rim Suan Fa Sai Don Mueang-song Prapha, Khwaeng Don Mueang, Khet Don Mueang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Soopakorn Srisakul

  • Engineer

    Warat Suthipornopasm

  • Landscape Architect

    Design In Motion Co., Ltd

  • Client

    Suanluang Home & Property
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The Sky Clubhouse is a small building facility for a residential project in the suburb of Bangkok, Thailand. This project is served as a functional building for a private housing project, which consists of a small gym on the upper floor, interior living and exterior areas for multi-purpose activities.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

With the limited space, the main idea of the project is to create the open and continuous space that can connect between inside and outside, below and upper levels. The design of ‘stepping floor’ is come to serve as a way to combine circulation, floorplan, activities and landscape that can lead visitor from ground level along the way to the gym on the upper floor. Meanwhile the space under the step has been used to hide all the service area of the building.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The step also used to divide the floor into each small platform that can serve various activities and functions. Each of these platforms provides with adequate space that can change to fit the need for several functions such as relaxing space, working table or amphitheater for a small group of people. Furthermore, between this platforms are integrated with a small garden that carefully placed to add the greenery atmosphere and create privacy between each platform at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The overall materials are the standard economical material in Thailand, concrete, terrazzo floor, and aluminum window. But the main character of the building is the white aluminum stripes façade that covers all ground floor interior space, gradually twist from vertical to horizontal, help filter the natural light from above and connect the view below to the outdoor area and landscape garden around the site. As appear from outside, it like the building is slowly opening ‘the curtain’ to explore the outside world.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Design in Motion
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Public Architecture Community Community center Thailand
Cite: "The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion" 09 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901499/the-sky-clubhouse-design-in-motion/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »