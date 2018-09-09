The Sky Clubhouse / Design in Motion

+ 38

Architects Design in Motion

Location Soi Ban Rim Suan Fa Sai Don Mueang-song Prapha, Khwaeng Don Mueang, Khet Don Mueang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Soopakorn Srisakul

Engineer Warat Suthipornopasm

Landscape Architect Design In Motion Co., Ltd

Client Suanluang Home & Property More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Sky Clubhouse is a small building facility for a residential project in the suburb of Bangkok, Thailand. This project is served as a functional building for a private housing project, which consists of a small gym on the upper floor, interior living and exterior areas for multi-purpose activities.

With the limited space, the main idea of the project is to create the open and continuous space that can connect between inside and outside, below and upper levels. The design of ‘stepping floor’ is come to serve as a way to combine circulation, floorplan, activities and landscape that can lead visitor from ground level along the way to the gym on the upper floor. Meanwhile the space under the step has been used to hide all the service area of the building.

The step also used to divide the floor into each small platform that can serve various activities and functions. Each of these platforms provides with adequate space that can change to fit the need for several functions such as relaxing space, working table or amphitheater for a small group of people. Furthermore, between this platforms are integrated with a small garden that carefully placed to add the greenery atmosphere and create privacy between each platform at the same time.

The overall materials are the standard economical material in Thailand, concrete, terrazzo floor, and aluminum window. But the main character of the building is the white aluminum stripes façade that covers all ground floor interior space, gradually twist from vertical to horizontal, help filter the natural light from above and connect the view below to the outdoor area and landscape garden around the site. As appear from outside, it like the building is slowly opening ‘the curtain’ to explore the outside world.