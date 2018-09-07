World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Lebanon
  5. Kieran Donnellan
  6. 2018
  7. Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan

Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan

  • 02:00 - 7 September, 2018
Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan
Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan, © Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

  • Pavilion Architect

    Kieran Donnellan

  • MEDS Workshop Co-Ordinator

    Samer Hayek.

  • Participants

    Alberto Ibanes, Amber Goveas, Cynthia Antablian, Faustus Lasys, Gregorio Tomasillo, Hadir Hanna Mahmoud, Hassan Debes,Ioanna Maria Vemou, Magdalena Storozenko, Matthias Brenner, Rabia Hant, Roisin Leavey, Shpat Ademaj, Shqiprron Jusufi.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

Text description provided by the architects. The chapel is an elegant slender form that appears to be sliding down a hillside.

The energy of the apparent movement informs the materiality of the heavily charred exterior skin.   

© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

The Chapel's function is to act as a non-denominational space for reflection.

Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are offered a place to sit, where they are rewarded with a stunning sea-view.

Plan
Plan
Section A
Section A

All of the wood used in the chapel is up-cycled. Most of it was in the form of shipping boxes that we dismantled.

© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

The burning technique used was the traditional Japanese shou-sugi-ban technique of tying 3 boards into a chimney and setting a fire at the base.

© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

It was built as part of the international design festival, MEDS, which took place outside of Europe for the first time this year and ended a fortnight ago.

© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Lebanon
