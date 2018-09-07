Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan

Save this picture! © Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

Pavilion Architect Kieran Donnellan

MEDS Workshop Co-Ordinator Samer Hayek.

Text description provided by the architects. The chapel is an elegant slender form that appears to be sliding down a hillside.

The energy of the apparent movement informs the materiality of the heavily charred exterior skin.

The Chapel's function is to act as a non-denominational space for reflection.

Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are offered a place to sit, where they are rewarded with a stunning sea-view.

All of the wood used in the chapel is up-cycled. Most of it was in the form of shipping boxes that we dismantled.

The burning technique used was the traditional Japanese shou-sugi-ban technique of tying 3 boards into a chimney and setting a fire at the base.

It was built as part of the international design festival, MEDS, which took place outside of Europe for the first time this year and ended a fortnight ago.