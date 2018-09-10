World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Australia
  5. Alexander&Co.
  6. 2017
  7. Park House Food Merchants / Alexander&Co.

Park House Food Merchants / Alexander&Co.

  • 17:00 - 10 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Park House Food Merchants / Alexander&Co.
Save this picture!
Park House Food Merchants / Alexander&Co., © Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

© Felix Forest © Felix Forest © Felix Forest © Felix Forest + 15

  • Architects

    Alexander&Co.

  • Location

    Mona Vale NSW, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Jeremy Bull and Sam Birtles

  • Other participants

    Larissa Raywood and Jay Sethasastrakorn of Alexander & CO.

  • PR&Marketing Director

    Tess Glasson

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Felix Forest
Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

Text description provided by the architects. The Park House Food Merchants is a 200 seat restaurant within the newly rebuilt Mona Vale hotel on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The space hosts internal double height dining areas, external courtyard with retractable roofs and various private dining rooms, an open kitchen, internal cocktail bar, external main bar, large open internal and external fireplaces and externally exposed timber and steel structures.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

The restaurant has been conceived as a loft style art warehouse, a sympathetic attempt to reconcile the old motel; 70’s coastal and retro. Somewhere between Donald Judd and Scandinavian modernism the loft is both robust and curated, well equipped to cater to the heavy traffic and coastal location, the venue is an expressive and artistic insertion into the dilapidated shell of the old hotel. Part art gallery, part loft, all motel charm.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

The project explored various masonry (brickwork) forms, arches, corbels and coursing, and combined them with an array of specific lighting, furnishing and artwork. Alexander &CO. augmented and exposed the existing steel and timber structure to create a double story volume both internally and externally under the retractable roof. This volume is illuminated by custom high bay pendants and includes custom oversized paintings to the loft void.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

The internal restaurant is built around an open show kitchen with recycled brick arches. Polished concrete floors throughout are replaced in feature moments with fan shaped Carrara mosaic tiles, custom coloured patterns and stone chequer plate tile coursing. An internal dining height bar with retro granite plays a centrepiece while Art Deco detailing to an internal brick fireplace creates niches and nooks for lounge room dining.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

Externally, stacked logs are displayed and a double sided fireplace and hearth anchor the lounge areas and high bar, all under the suspended fairly lights which illuminate a double height courtyard and retractable roof.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

The final venue has a slightly nostalgic, tactile patina. Filled with both custom Oregon and hardwood furniture, leather banquettes and reclaimed and repurposed light fittings and furniture, the venue has a distinctly ‘found’ quality, unexpected and inviting but artistically engaging and true to its inspiration.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Within the project our aim was to explore all things low fi. Nothing would be a lining, everything would be a substrate. There is no split battens, no MDF, nothing beyond base build materials and nothing that would eventually be churned and end up in a bin. The work of the venue is in its planning, volume management and then FFE. Very rarely does an opportunity come up where the fit out component is all but removed in lieu of artwork and furniture. It is an example if undertaking work where waste, churn and material are all reduced or removed.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

This was an adaptive reuse project of a heavily dilapidated motel structure. Across several thousand square metres of land, this venue represents 1 of 6 stages of work carried out or completed at the venue as part of a gateway project to the greater Mona Vale precinct. The complex context of the multiple stages of work intended to reintroduce the community back to the catchment, to provide a social context which could sympathetically cater to the wider Mona Vale population: old, young, single, family etc. To date the venue and its additional stages has proven to perform as a community hub and its social role has been highly visible.

Save this picture!
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alexander&Co.
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Australia
Cite: "Park House Food Merchants / Alexander&Co." 10 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901489/park-house-food-merchants-alexander-and-co/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »