World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Photographs Reveal Studio Gang's Solar Carve Tower as it Nears Completion in New York

New Photographs Reveal Studio Gang's Solar Carve Tower as it Nears Completion in New York

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Photographs Reveal Studio Gang's Solar Carve Tower as it Nears Completion in New York
Save this picture!
New Photographs Reveal Studio Gang's Solar Carve Tower as it Nears Completion in New York, 40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic
40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic

Studio Gang 10-story Solar Carve Tower is nearing completion in New York’s Meatpacking District. Officially named 40 Tenth Avenue, the scheme responds to the Highline and surrounding site with a dramatic curtain wall and chiseled shape. Sculpted by the angles of the sun, 40 Tenth Avenue explores how shaping architecture in response to solar access and other site-specific criteria can expand its potential to have a positive impact on its environment.

Save this picture!
40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic
40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic

New photography by Tectonic reveal the latest progress photos from the Solar Carve Tower. The photographs show how the play between the project's curtain wall, light and the Highline. Located at the edge of Manhattan between the High Line park and the Hudson River, the building takes its unique form from the geometric relationships between the allowable envelope and the sun’s path. The design sought to preserve maximum access to light and air, with the building’s form “carved out” to create a scheme narrower at the bottom than at the top.

Save this picture!
40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic
40 Tenth Avenue. Image © Tectonic

40 Tenth Avenue topped out on April 12, 2018. The 139,000-square-foot scheme will contain more than 40,000 square feet of retail space fronting onto 10th Avenue. The scheme also includes over 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a 10,000 square foot shared roof deck and 8,000 square foot second-floor balcony adjacent to The High Line.

40 Tenth Avenue is being co-developed by Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2019.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "New Photographs Reveal Studio Gang's Solar Carve Tower as it Nears Completion in New York" 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901467/new-photographs-reveal-studio-gangs-solar-carve-tower-as-it-nears-completion-in-new-york/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »