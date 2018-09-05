World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's

Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's
Save this picture!
Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's, Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual
Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual

Dame Zaha Hadid forever shaped the field of architecture and design. As an architect who ventured where few would dare, she left an indelible mark on practice. Now, Sotheby's has reportedly sold her Miami residence at W South Beach. The Pritzker-Prize winning architect's private retreat is 3 bedroom, 4 bath unit that opens out to the Atlantic Ocean. Personally designed by the late Zaha herself, the residence gives a glimpse into the life of one of history's greatest architects.

Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual + 13

Save this picture!
Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual
Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual

Located at 2201 Collins Ave 728/26, the Sotheby's listing describes Zaha's futuristic and elegant residence.

"Welcome to Zaha Hadid’s masterpiece residence at the world-renowned W South Beach. This stunningly curvaceous southeast corner unit opens up directly to the Atlantic ocean and great light. Live in a one-of-a-kind sculptured residence personally designed by Zaha Hadid, a pioneering Pritzker winning architect known for her innovative and geometrically appealing designs. This residence also has the advantage of a connected guest suite through a lock-out door. Live in Art, live at the W South Beach in the center of it all with it all."
-Sotheby's

Save this picture!
Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual
Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual

The residence was sold for $5.75 million by Angelica Garcia & Ivan Chorney of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sports and Entertainment Division. David Pulley of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division represented the buyer. Zaha lived in the unit while she was designing One Thousand Museum – her first and final residential project in the Western Hemisphere.

Find out more about Zaha's residence through the Sotheby's listing.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's" 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901454/dame-zaha-hadids-private-miami-residence-sold-by-sothebys/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »