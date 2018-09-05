Dame Zaha Hadid's Private Miami Residence Sold by Sotheby's

Save this picture! Angelica 728. Image © Jehovy with Zignavisual

Dame Zaha Hadid forever shaped the field of architecture and design. As an architect who ventured where few would dare, she left an indelible mark on practice. Now, Sotheby's has reportedly sold her Miami residence at W South Beach. The Pritzker-Prize winning architect's private retreat is 3 bedroom, 4 bath unit that opens out to the Atlantic Ocean. Personally designed by the late Zaha herself, the residence gives a glimpse into the life of one of history's greatest architects.

Located at 2201 Collins Ave 728/26, the Sotheby's listing describes Zaha's futuristic and elegant residence.

"Welcome to Zaha Hadid’s masterpiece residence at the world-renowned W South Beach. This stunningly curvaceous southeast corner unit opens up directly to the Atlantic ocean and great light. Live in a one-of-a-kind sculptured residence personally designed by Zaha Hadid, a pioneering Pritzker winning architect known for her innovative and geometrically appealing designs. This residence also has the advantage of a connected guest suite through a lock-out door. Live in Art, live at the W South Beach in the center of it all with it all."

-Sotheby's

The residence was sold for $5.75 million by Angelica Garcia & Ivan Chorney of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sports and Entertainment Division. David Pulley of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division represented the buyer. Zaha lived in the unit while she was designing One Thousand Museum – her first and final residential project in the Western Hemisphere.

Find out more about Zaha's residence through the Sotheby's listing.