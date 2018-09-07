World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cinema
  4. China
  5. gmp Architects
  6. 2018
  Guangxi Culture & Art Center / gmp Architects

Guangxi Culture & Art Center / gmp Architects

  • 00:00 - 7 September, 2018
Guangxi Culture & Art Center / gmp Architects
Guangxi Culture & Art Center / gmp Architects, © Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

© Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl + 17

  • Architects

    gmp Architects

  • Location

    Liangqing Qu, Nanning shi, Guangxi Zhuangzuzizhiqu, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Meinhard von Gerkan, Nikolaus Goetze, Dirk Heller

  • Project managent

    Dirk Seyffert

  • Partner practice in China

    ECADI, Shanghai & Shanghai Modern

  • Area

    113764.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Christian Gahl

  • Competition design team

    Christoph Berle, Hanna Diers, Jessica Last, Mikael Stenberg, Ziheng Wu, Xinling Xu

  • Detailed design team

    Christoph Berle, Cai Feng, Maike Jäger, Liwen Knoll, Jessica Last, Holger Schmücker, Alexander Schnieber, Mikael Stenberg, Marcus Tanzen, Xinling Xu

  • Project management China

    Di Wu, Wei Lin, Zheng Wang, Mei Pan, Yangjiao Liu

  • Structural design

    schlaich bergermann partner GmbH, Stuttgart/Shanghai

  • Fassade consultants

    SuP Facade Design, Darmstadt/Beijing

  • Landscape design

    WES, Hamburg

  • Lighting design

    ag-Licht, Bonn

  • Media technology / Acoustics

    Müller BBM, Munich

  • Stage technology / Stage lighting

    Kunkel Consulting, Bürstadt

  • Client

    Weining Ltd., Nanning, China
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Text description provided by the architects. The Guangxi Culture & Art Center in Nanning has opened its doors. It is a grand theater of the kind that is very popular in China and serves as a venue for a wide range of musical and cultural programs: in addition to classical works in the European tradition of operas, events include concerts, musicals, and gala shows.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Three concert halls have been arranged as separate volumes on a natural stone-clad plinth building that accommodates the service functions. The opera house to the south-west with its 1,600 seats and a 600 square-meter stage opens out to a newly created lake.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Following the tradition of classical opera houses, the seating has been laid out in the shape of a horseshoe. The stalls and balconies are reached via a foyer and an arrangement of stairs. Softly curved wood-paneled surfaces create a warm interior atmosphere, and the reverberation time of 1.5 to 1.8 seconds provides ideal acoustic conditions.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl
Section of the opera house
Section of the opera house
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The concert hall with its 1,200 seats is located on the eastern side and has been designed as an oblong hexagon with a rounded stage area. It features an organ with 64 registers and is therefore suitable for a wide repertoire of musical performances ranging from chamber music to symphony concerts by composers like Bruckner. Wide wooden stripes on walls and ceilings provide a certain rhythmic order to the visual appearance.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The smallest hall, with 550 seats, is a multi-functional hall and is located to the north. Its electronically controlled acoustics ensure that the reverberation time can be adjusted with infinite variability. Different stage scenarios for music, ballet, and theater performances as well as fashion shows can be created with the help of lift platforms.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The three venue buildings are unified by a shared, seemingly floating roof. Similar to the facades, it appears as a large structure of louvers, which has been constructed with a steel frame substructure and white folded aluminum panels as cladding. When viewed from the opposite bank of the River Yong or from the approach via Nanning Bridge, the radiant white shape of this outstanding culture center of Nanning and the Guangxi province appears confidently in contrast to its surroundings. Depending on the viewpoint, the silhouette of the building changes dynamically, evoking associations with the natural karst formations that are so typical of the Guangxi landscape.

© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Cite: "Guangxi Culture & Art Center / gmp Architects" 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901449/guangxi-culture-and-art-center-gmp-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Christian Gahl

广西文化艺术中心 / gmp Architects

