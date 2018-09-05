World
13 Instagram Accounts That Showcase the Diversity of Facades Around the World

13 Instagram Accounts That Showcase the Diversity of Facades Around the World
Instagram user @serjios (Serge Najjar). ImageZaha Hadid in Beirut
Instagram user @serjios (Serge Najjar). ImageZaha Hadid in Beirut

In recent years, social media (especially Instagram) has become an extremely important tool in the field of architecture. Instagram has become the go-to visual platform for showcasing a wide variety of architectural typologies and styles, city views, and stunning edifices that often go unnoticed. While these buildings may seem ordinary to the everyday passerby, they become objects of art for not only architects but those who stop to take notice of their design.

Below we have selected 13 Instagram accounts dedicated to highlighting facades and walls from around the world, showcasing the diversity of our cities.

@facadesmood

@ihaveathingwithfacades

@serjios

@cimkedi

@tehranfacades

@nlstevenfacades

@barcelonafacades

@moscowfacades

@straightfacades

@helsinkifacades

@facade_architecture

@fachadafrontal

@franciscainfantel

About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

News Articles
