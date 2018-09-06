Celebrate Buckminster Fuller's Legacy with Never-Before-Seen Posters

R. Buckminster Fuller remains, 35 years after his passing, one of architecture’s preeminent minds. His proposals in construction, housing, mapping, and even transportation have a continued influence in the fields of architecture and engineering today, despite many of them having been designed nearly a century ago.
To celebrate Buckminster Fuller’s lasting and unparalleled legacy, Edward Cella Art & Architecture is presenting a number of the designer’s unseen drawings and works in an exhibition “R. Buckminster Fuller: Inventions and Models.”
Key among the items being presented are a number of posters designed by Fuller himself - and available for sale (though at an eye-popping $7000 each) for the first time. See some of the posters here:
The exhibition runs from 8 September until 3 November at the Edward Cella Gallery in Los Angeles.