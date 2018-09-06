World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Romania
  5. ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS
  6. 2015
  7. BUFTEA Residence / ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS

BUFTEA Residence / ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS

  • 01:00 - 6 September, 2018
BUFTEA Residence / ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS
BUFTEA Residence / ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS, © Radu Malasincu
© Radu Malasincu

© Radu Malasincu

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      Text description provided by the architects. Architect Razvan Oprescu designed this house for him and his family in Bucharest, Romania.

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      After 17 years being an associate at the Belgian architecture firm ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS (formerly known as LLOX Architecten), his profession would eventually bring him back to Romania. 

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      Knowing that he would once return to his home country, Razvan started buying several plots along the lake of Buftea, gathering a total property of 3,200 square meters.

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu
      Floor Plan
      Floor Plan
      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      In 2013, the Romanian architect decided the time had come to start building a ‘manifesto’ of glass and limestone. A spacious villa of ​​559 square meters, including luxuries such as a home cinema, swimming pool and, of course, an amazing view along the lake. 

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      Protected from the heat, the entrance shows a heavy volume, which unfolds into a glass house with open views and a calming atmosphere.

      © Radu Malasincu
      © Radu Malasincu

      About this office
      ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS
      Office

      Product:

      Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Romania
      Cite: "BUFTEA Residence / ASSAR LLOX ARCHITECTS" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

