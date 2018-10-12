World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. Erbalunga estudio
  6. 2018
  7. Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio

Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio

  • 14:00 - 12 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio
Save this picture!
Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio, © Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

© Iván Casal Nieto © Iván Casal Nieto © Iván Casal Nieto © Iván Casal Nieto + 21

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Text description provided by the architects. Sierra Madre is a Mexican Taco House located in the centre of Vigo. The scope for the project of the Mexican owners for the Restaurant was to bring the flavors and colours of Mexico to the design so customers could have a global and gastronomic experience.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

The authenticity of the ingredients and  recipes meant creating our own design, a way of creating a space that reflected the proprietors  vision, values and enhancing the ethnicity of the menu.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Time and comfort was a key  consideration  in the project, as  “Sierra Madre” was to offer typical urban food of Monterrey but with a more a elaborate, “slow food” concept.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section A
Longitudinal section A

The level of design generates different sets of scales with  sizes and colors descending in boxes, devoid of ornamentation, from  the ceiling areas creating from the exterior a perception of height of the interior.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Another concept necessary for this space was to create enticing  routes and corners to seating areas.  In this way of blurring the limitations of the restaurants seating, the ceramic shutters are particularly important as they generate transparencies and inexistent depths to give an atmosphere of a larger but more intimate space.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

What has been created with blurring limits, introducing scales and to establish spatial situations with different environments is creating a city inside the premises. A “city” with its own brand identity and its own system to conquer space which could grow or decrease to the customer’s preferences because its limits do not define the project.

Save this picture!
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Erbalunga estudio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Spain
Cite: "Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio" [Sierra Madre Taquería / Erbalunga estudio] 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901415/sierra-madre-taco-house-erbalunga-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream