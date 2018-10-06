World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Portugal
  5. Diogo Aguiar Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Roy Lichtenstein Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos

Roy Lichtenstein Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 6 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Roy Lichtenstein Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Roy Lichtenstein Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 17

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. As part of an initiative that seeks to bring art closer to people, Diogo Aguiar Studio and João Jesus Arquitectos have come up with a Temporary Museum to receive works by American artist Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997) within a commercial space in Lisbon.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Taking advantage of the opportunity to create a less conventional exhibition space, away from the logic of the white and abstract cube, the architects sought to explore a greater relationship between container and content, believing that it could contribute to greater public involvement and a better understanding of the exposed works.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Three planes define the exhibition space, which is accessible from three points, in a fluid continuity. The artworks are exposed in curved walls of corrugated and perforated black metal sheet, which assume as transparent as a longer distance, but that can define space and reveal some opacity at a shorter proximity. 

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

If, on the one hand, the perforation on the metal sheet refers to the artist's image (and even some of his creations within sculpture), on the other hand, it’s dark tonality places the artistic works in greater evidence, by the strong chromatic contrast. Taking as a reference the colors used by the artist in his artworks, the linoleum floor, and the articulated luminaires assume the lemon-yellow color, contributing to give a Pop aesthetic to the temporary exhibition space.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Diogo Aguiar Studio
Office
João Jesus Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Temporal installations Portugal
Cite: "Roy Lichtenstein Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos" [Museu Temporário Roy Lichtenstein / Diogo Aguiar Studio + João Jesus Arquitectos] 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901394/roy-lichtenstein-temporary-museum-diogo-aguiar-studio-plus-joao-jesus-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream