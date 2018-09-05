Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez

-
Architects

LocationLyon, France

Project ArchitectCatherine Dumont d'Ayot

Project TeamCatherine Dumont d'Ayot, Werner Schührer, Federico Rossi, Francesca d'Apuzzo, Martin Kugelmeier, Lion Haag, Marina Montresor, Nathanael Weiss, Jonas Rauber, Lou Dumont d'Ayot, Ginevra Masiello, Hermes Killer, Francesca Gagliardi, David-Lloyd Ruggiero, Andreas Papadantonakis, Micheal Godden, Holger Harmeier, Michelle Nägeli

Area6600.0 m2

Project Year2018

Photographs

Local ArchitectsAFAA, Lyon, Marc Favaro, Anne-Sophie Rigal, Margaux Agnes, Yoan Bonhomme

Project ManagementMN2A, Paris, Pascale Wiscart

Structural EngineerBATISERF ingénierie, Fontaine, Philippe Clément

Mechanical EngineerArtelia Limonest, Franck Delavaloire

Building Physics EngineerEtamine, Vaulx-en-Velin, Sébastien Randle

Building Services EngineerArcoba, Limonest

Acoustics ConsultantSynacoustique, Bordeaux, Didier Blanchard

Landscape ArchitectureMichel Desvigne Paysagiste, Paris

DeveloperIcade Promotion - Territoire Sud Est
Text description provided by the architects. The office building is a generic space. It is characterized by a grid of columns and slabs to ensure total flexibility. This structure is stripped bare and becomes the architecture of the building. The interior and exterior form a continuous whole.
It ensures the urban integration of the building in the particular context of the block, both a reconverted industrial site and part of a dense network of streets and boulevards.
The construction, heavy towards the ground and lighter towards the sky, reinterprets the classical tripartite composition – base, shaft, and capital – of the 19th-century buildings along the Cours Charlemagne or Place Bellecour.
The first three levels of the building have columns made of stamped concrete, those of the middle two levels are vibrated like that of the slabs and spandrels and the columns of the last three floors are prefabricated with centrifuged fiber concrete.