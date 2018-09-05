World
  Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez

Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez

  • 05:00 - 5 September, 2018
Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux + 14

  • Architects

    Christian Kerez

  • Location

    Lyon, France

  • Project Architect

    Catherine Dumont d'Ayot

  • Project Team

    Catherine Dumont d'Ayot, Werner Schührer, Federico Rossi, Francesca d'Apuzzo, Martin Kugelmeier, Lion Haag, Marina Montresor, Nathanael Weiss, Jonas Rauber, Lou Dumont d'Ayot, Ginevra Masiello, Hermes Killer, Francesca Gagliardi, David-Lloyd Ruggiero, Andreas Papadantonakis, Micheal Godden, Holger Harmeier, Michelle Nägeli

  • Area

    6600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maxime Delvaux

  • Local Architects

    AFAA, Lyon, Marc Favaro, Anne-Sophie Rigal, Margaux Agnes, Yoan Bonhomme

  • Project Management

    MN2A, Paris, Pascale Wiscart

  • Structural Engineer

    BATISERF ingénierie, Fontaine, Philippe Clément

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Artelia Limonest, Franck Delavaloire

  • Building Physics Engineer

    Etamine, Vaulx-en-Velin, Sébastien Randle

  • Building Services Engineer

    Arcoba, Limonest

  • Acoustics Consultant

    Synacoustique, Bordeaux, Didier Blanchard

  • Landscape Architecture

    Michel Desvigne Paysagiste, Paris

  • Developer

    Icade Promotion - Territoire Sud Est
    • More Specs Less Specs
Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez, © Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The office building is a generic space. It is characterized by a grid of columns and slabs to ensure total flexibility. This structure is stripped bare and becomes the architecture of the building. The interior and exterior form a continuous whole.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

It ensures the urban integration of the building in the particular context of the block, both a reconverted industrial site and part of a dense network of streets and boulevards.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The construction, heavy towards the ground and lighter towards the sky, reinterprets the classical tripartite composition – base, shaft, and capital – of the 19th-century buildings along the Cours Charlemagne or Place Bellecour.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The first three levels of the building have columns made of stamped concrete, those of the middle two levels are vibrated like that of the slabs and spandrels and the columns of the last three floors are prefabricated with centrifuged fiber concrete.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Cite: "Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez" 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

