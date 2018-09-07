Trampoline Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia

+ 28

Construction Constructora Bocaz, Chillán

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin, located in the middle of a swirling mountain range forest, seems to play between imitation and contradiction. Installed as a pair of clearly artificial volumes in their geometrical rigor, the ocher paneling finish refers to natural materials next to the same trunks that surround it, although the elevation of the forms and the interweaving of their profiles reiterate their markedly contemporary construction ; in which one volume rises above the other, its main and upper diagonal extensions intersect and the subtle difference of horizontal and vertical lattices between both is noticed: emphasizing the careful design that orders them.

Insinuating the interiors through boxes of more concentrated proportions, suggesting a particular daily life. In this way, the architectural object is placed in an intoxicating nature, as a timeless and respectful insertion. From within, the dilemma seems to be reversed, the landscape appears framed jumping from window to window, in a white environment of minimal decorations. Going for abstraction and contemplation, in which the domestic subjugates to settle in a new place whose value is highlighted by the pieces seen, but also by their absence.

To remain he must withdraw and contradict his environment within the limits of habitability. This contradiction of bringing urban life and its comforts in the middle of the forest requires the perceptual distance of the interior space, which loses the natural texture of the wood to put on an artificial, almost dreamy white, so that when it comes out, the natural becomes everywhere. its splendor and surprise, concentrating in the main window and the terrace that essential interrelation: the concrete dialogue between the artificial and the natural.

In this sense, the cabin is installed as an occasional stay, housed in an architectural construction that is reserved for particular moments, inserting in a slight way, but celebrating the meeting of the place and its unique natural life. With the material abstraction required by contemporary habitability, but with a small distance and reverence for the stillness and vibration of the landscape.