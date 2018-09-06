World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. O-office Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Tianhe Youth Commune / O-office Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tianhe Youth Commune / O-office Architects

  • 00:00 - 6 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tianhe Youth Commune / O-office Architects
Save this picture!
Green Canyon created out of the abandoned site. Image © Chaos. Z
Green Canyon created out of the abandoned site. Image © Chaos. Z

Green Canyon created out of the abandoned site. Image © Chaos. Z Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Chaos. Z Outdoor staircase and floating bridge. Image © Zhi Xia Gymnasium on the roof-top. Image © Zhi Xia + 35

  • Architects

    O-office Architects

  • Location

    51-52 Ganyuan Rd., Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

  • Principal Architects

    Jianxiang He, Ying Jiang

  • Project Architect

    Jingyu Dong

  • Design Team

    Chengqiang Huang, Xiaolin Chen, Yue Wang, Wanyi Zhang, Weisen Peng, Tao Zhang, Licong Lin, Zhen Fan, Mincong Deng

  • Client

    Vanke Guangzhou

  • Structural Consultant

    Qiyao Luo

  • VI Design

    another design

  • Area

    21000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chaos. Z, Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Landscaping bridges suturing between the former warehouses. Image © Chaos. Z
Landscaping bridges suturing between the former warehouses. Image © Chaos. Z

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tianhe District of Guangzhou City, the Shadong village, where sits the buildings of this project, was erected in December 1995. The local economic corporation in the late 90s constructed on the commune’s fringe land a 4-storey warehouse leased to the Guangzhou Book Center for their new book storage.

Save this picture!
Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Chaos. Z
Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Chaos. Z

Eight years ago, the company constructed a new five-story warehouse building on the northern side of the previous one.The status quo of the site is now one new and one old vacant multi-story warehouse building. The compound’s accessibility from the city is poor, but they own the beautiful scenic view of Baiyun Mountain.

Save this picture!
Implanted in bridges system running through from the entrance to the roof
Implanted in bridges system running through from the entrance to the roof

In consideration of these two multi-storey warehouses, without long history or any spatial distinctives, the architect experiments a bold spatial operation of transplantation of mountain-scape”, within the 8.5-meter-wide "canyon" between the long sides of the two buildings, to reshape the post-industrial site.

Save this picture!
Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Zhi Xia
Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Landscaping bridges as outdoor terraces and viewing decks. Image © Chaos. Z
Landscaping bridges as outdoor terraces and viewing decks. Image © Chaos. Z

The reconversion creates a new state of combination of urban and rural, and this new “urban-rural integration" will serve as an incubator and living home of the new urban young talents.

Save this picture!
Outdoor staircase and floating bridge. Image © Zhi Xia
Outdoor staircase and floating bridge. Image © Zhi Xia

7 solid landscape segments transplanted from Baiyun Mountain link the two buildings into a new community with a total gross floor area of 23,000 square meters and accommodating about 800 young people to work and live in the commune.

Save this picture!
Continuous climbing walkway links and runs to the roof-top garden. Image © Chaos. Z
Continuous climbing walkway links and runs to the roof-top garden. Image © Chaos. Z

By the intervention of the floating landscaping bridges, a continuous climbing walkway links and runs through from the entrance of the compound to the roof-top garden and recreation facilities, offering a real experience of outdoor climbing within the new youth commune. 

Save this picture!
Continuous climbing walkway links and runs to the roof-top garden. Image © Zhi Xia
Continuous climbing walkway links and runs to the roof-top garden. Image © Zhi Xia

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
O-office Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Tianhe Youth Commune / O-office Architects" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901363/tianhe-youth-commune-o-office-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Landscaping bridges suturing between the former warehouses. Image © Chaos. Z

广州天河创想公社 / 源计划建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »