Coordenada Design Center / HADVD Arquitectos

World
© Oscar Hernandez© Oscar Hernandez© Oscar Hernandez© Oscar Hernandez+ 28

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Offices
Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: HADVD Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographer:  Oscar Hernandez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Herman Miller, Interface, Prodema, Vescom, Hunter Douglas, NOVIDESA, Troldtek
  • Architect In Charge:Hugo Alonso Amparan De Leon, Carlos Eduardo Villegas Duarte
  • Collaborators:Guillermo Morales, Mariana Aguirre, Victor Guzman, Josimar Bocanegra
  • Construction:DYCA / LAPIN Construcción
  • Equipment:Artificio Arquitectura Interior
  • Landscape:LOSE Verde / Karla López Sepulveda
  • City:Ciudad Juárez
  • Country:Mexico
© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

Text description provided by the architects. A showcase of promotion and innovation showing multiple possibilities of design.
A space in which brands and products from all over the world.
A space that promotes creativity through its use of spacious and flexible rooms that gives the user the opportunity to interact with such brands and products associated with high-quality architectural specification.

The project for this corporate space embraces architectural lines of industrial design, that are generally seen through the city, includes train ship containers as a part of the building that converging with glass, steel and exposed beams form the outside of the building which gives it a spin to its design. Also the interior maintains a connection with the context and the environment, being adjacent to the golf course at the back façade, inspired our team of interior designers that live within the workspace to use the resources of flooring solutions and play with a kind of extension of this green space.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

Architectural lighting is one of the important attributes, besides its useful function, but to give to give personality to the building. Being a showcase to design, the use of special lightning fixtures that can be appreciated from the exterior are part of an interesting showcase that shines in the ci

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

The use of furniture with vivid colors in which the design team and their clients feel comfortable in an affable space.
Coordenada invites designers, constructors and clients to take advantage of a flexible, comfortable and innovative space that connects different kinds of design tendencies.

Axonometry
Axonometry

Strategically situated as a link between two countries, the bicultural Metropolis of Ciudad Juárez and El Paso encourages the promotion of a strong design culture at the border and deepens it through social participation towards the respect for good quality design. In Coordenada, designers, students and entrepreneurs come together to exchange ideas, create businesses, and acquire professional tutoring from the design council constituted by four Juarez companies focused on design, construction.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

Coordenada design center hopes to implement certain adoption of good design and provoke a community  into planning and architectural design, to focus in promoting a center with better practices of design, integrating in its core a fascinating enclosure where sustainable, energetic efficiency and innovation are to be its main goal. Coordenada offers training to new designers and businesses that are looking for new forms of innovation and high architectural specification.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bulevar Tomás Fernández 8440, Jardines Campestre, 32434 Cd Juárez, Chih., Mexico

Cite: "Coordenada Design Center / HADVD Arquitectos" [COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos] 10 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901360/coordenada-design-center-hadvd-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

