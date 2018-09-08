World
  Casa Villuco / DX Arquitectos

Casa Villuco / DX Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 8 September, 2018
Casa Villuco / DX Arquitectos
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

© Pablo Blanco

  • Architect

    DX Arquitectos

  • Location

    Concepción, Chile

  • Architects authors of the work

    Germán Rodríguez, Sergio Hidalgo

  • Design Team

    Charlotte Figarol, Eline Vooijs

  • Area

    558.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

Text description provided by the architects. Villuco House is a remodeling and expansion project of a house located in the road to Chiguayante, Concepción, VIII region. It is located on the slope of the hill and enhances the views of the Bio-Bio river on its south bank.

© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

The original location of the house in the form of a cross, which generated four courtyards, determined the intervention’s main content, reinterpreting its structure and modifying the layout, distributing it in 3 floors:
1. Vehicle access
2. Common Spaces, Services and Patios
3. Bedrooms

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The layout of the house is determined by the intersection of the sides of the cross. It is in this space where the enclosures are distributed both at the common spaces’ level and at the bedrooms’ level, taking advantage of the sun and views, as they are arranged at the extremes of the cross and oriented to the cardinal points.

© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
Section 02
Section 02
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

The accesses to the house are located in the different levels. In the lowest level there is vehicular access, where stone and concrete abounds, evoking the edge of the river. In the second level is the pedestrian access from the street and the services of the house, surrounded by a lattice of steel that shades the light. The access to the third level is born from the staircase in the center of the cross, the entire interior of the bedroom area is clad in Decofaz wood overlooking the forest or the river. The Miniwave pre-painted black exterior with the shape of a shed is impermeable to the surrounding humidity.

© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

DX Arquitectos
Cite: "Casa Villuco / DX Arquitectos" [Casa Villuco / DX Arquitectos] 08 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901357/casa-villuco-dx-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

