All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Dersyn Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio

Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio

  • 23:00 - 6 September, 2018
Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio
Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio, © Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

© Beer Singnoi © Beer Singnoi © Jagkree Phetphosree © Beer Singnoi

  • Architects

    Dersyn Studio

  • Location

    Kanchanaburi, Mueang Kanchanaburi District, Kanchanaburi, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Sarawoot Jansaeng-aram (Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.)

  • Area

    3100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Beer Singnoi, Jagkree Phetphosree

  • Lighting consultant

    Saksit Veeramas

  • Electrical engineer

    Teeracote Konglomjeake

  • Structural engineer

    Narathip Deekaew

  • Interior fit-out contractor

    TEN Design and Construction

  • Client

    Chatchai Chatudomkul
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Text description provided by the architects. Z9 Resort, awarded IDA 2018 Winner Prize “hospitality” from BCI Asia, is a floating resort which perched on Srinakarin Dam, Kanchanaburi. The resort is famous for their appropriately use of materials and its nature-oriented structure which offer private on-land accommodation and cozy raft accommodations. Each building utilizes natural ventilation, the shapes and color intimately blended in with the attractiveness of mountain and lake view. The proportion is also in line with the environment. The lines obviously represent the natural lake-side context, and the lobby is designed based on lunar direction which mean resort’s guess can enjoy stunning “Sunrise and Sunset” scenic.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Z9 owners’ believe that one of the best way to enjoy natural environment is to stay and relax in the resort which adopted sustainable design concept. So, sustainable design approaches, based upon the “3R” concept which are Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, have been used in this project in many ways.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Firstly, Reuse. Reuse concept was refer to the use of existing wood from the existing resort. The old wood were use as resort decorations. OSB Board which used as the ceiling was another aspect of the reuse concept. This is because OSB Board was created by compressing layers of wood flakes.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Secondly, Reduce. One of the best way to build any building within the site which has rich-natural context is to create as less environmental footprint as possible. According to this way of approach, very-few site contour adjustment were applied. Light-weight structure such as steel structure was used to build this resort. Steel structure promote eco-friendly outcome in many ways for instance the wider span which means less on-ground touching and can be adjusted to suit with the existing footing, faster and cleaner construction in comparison with concrete structure.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Thirdly, Recycle. Since some of the existing wood is quite large so, they were adjusted and used for in-door furniture. Moreover, close circuit water treatment was applied to treat the water before drainage into the lake. This mean resort’s guess can enjoy their water activities with worry-free.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Essentially, guess can absorb privacy, serenity, and be in tuned with the natural context of Kanchanaburi, one of Thailand’s most famous place for enjoying hillside and lakeside scenic, during their stay.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Dersyn Studio
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Sustainability Thailand
Cite: "Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901343/z9-resort-dersyn-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

