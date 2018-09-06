World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. Studio Lagom
  6. 2018
  Think of it! Restaurant / Studio Lagom

Think of it! Restaurant / Studio Lagom

  22:00 - 6 September, 2018
Think of it! Restaurant / Studio Lagom
Think of it! Restaurant / Studio Lagom, © Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira © Photographix | Sebastian + Ira © Photographix | Sebastian + Ira © Photographix | Sebastian + Ira + 27

  • Landscaping

    Hasnain Sabuwala

  • Artists

    Kruti Sheta-Patel

  • Structure

    Hitesh Rathi(Rathi consortium)

  • Metal Structure

    Sai Shyam Engineering

  • Contractor

    Kalpesh Patel

  • Plumbing

    Burhanali Shaikh (Bhai Bhai Contractor)

  • Electrical

    Sandeep Patel

  • Carpenter

    Magraj Suthar

  • Branding and Signage

    SatyadipVadnere (Satyarth) and Hemant Saho

  • Flooring

    Jyoti Marble Art

  • Color

    Rajpat Prajapati
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

Text description provided by the architects. Surat may not be as space-starved as Indian metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi, but the restaurant typology sees a predominance of eateries operating within enclosed, air-conditioned environments. That’s not to say that restaurants with a considerable al fresco section do not exist, but these are limited to largely utilitarian establishments that pay scant heed to ‘place-making’.

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

So when the clients approached the architect to design a cafe/restaurant, the design thoughts immediately veered to creating something that the city lacked: a well-designed garden restaurant in the true sense of the word. Given that the land was leased, further clarified this vision: a design that kept the built-form to the minimum and used economic materials to rationalise project costs.

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

The location in a quiet by-lane was opportune: the relative serenity would further the requisite laid-back air that was crucial to this type of development. While the restaurant had to have a certain privacy, given it’s location, the architect also wanted to ‘respond’ to the street. Ergo, a wide landscaped elevated set-back was created as a transition from the street level to the fly-ash brick masonry wall that marked the ‘boundary’ of the restaurant. This green band would serve as a street-side cafe, handy for a quick bite or cuppa. 

Isometric
Isometric

Beyond the wall, the entry was orchestrated through a lobby-like enclosed space (abutted by a waterbody) that ‘releases’ you into the restaurant proper, with an open courtyard nestling within an L-shaped semi-enclosed area. The visual aesthetic within is organic and free-flowing, with materials, colours and forms that are grounded to the earth. The seating options range from the al fresco to ones with varying degrees of semi-openness. Immediately bordering the courtyard void are smooth cement ‘benches’ created in situ. While to one side of the entrance lobby is a section shielded by a slim undulating ferrocement wall with cut-outs — more screen than wall — to the other is an open section, both are roofed by corrugated GI sheets whose edges are cut such that they, collectively, reinforce the organic look and feel.

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

The colour scheme — a predominance of an earthy red, with a dash of blue at the entrance — and materials — leftover stone arranged in a homely mosaic, smooth swells of cement and MS — are aligned to a rustic look. Overhead salvaged construction iron rods form an undulating installation, almost like a heavily contoured site manifested as a wire-frame drawing. Its shadows create a rippled effect on the floor, distorting views and adding more dynamism to the vistas.

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

And of course, where would a garden restaurant be without plants. Curated tropical greenery — frangipani, heliconia, dracaena, bamboo, banana, bougainvillea, and many more — imbue the restaurant with natural freshness. Strategic plantings — as borders, in the centre of the courtyard, a small bed in the paving of an open section, create a lush natural look.

© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira
© Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

Cite: "Think of it! Restaurant / Studio Lagom" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901339/think-of-it-restaurant-studio-lagom/> ISSN 0719-8884

