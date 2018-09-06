World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

  • 03:00 - 6 September, 2018
House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten, © David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

© David Schreyer © David Schreyer © David Schreyer © David Schreyer + 17

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. A specific approach to the building tradition and a special respect for the landscape characterize the building in Ausseerland. To combine this particular atmosphere with the ideas of a timeless, comfortable home for family and guests was a challenge.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The cross-shaped ground plan creates a connection to regional models, defines the views of the lake and the mountains, and simultaneously creates spatial zoning.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Floor 1
Floor 1
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Wood as the material of the panel is in the foreground. Used on the outside as a pre-grayed cover, it creates a warming atmosphere on the inside in combination with exposed concrete and brass elements, without a rustic finish.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
