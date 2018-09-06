House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

+ 17

Architects Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

Location Austria

Lead Architects Irene Nikolaus

Other participants Elisabeth Knorr, Norbert Schindler

Area 310.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs David Schreyer

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. A specific approach to the building tradition and a special respect for the landscape characterize the building in Ausseerland. To combine this particular atmosphere with the ideas of a timeless, comfortable home for family and guests was a challenge.

The cross-shaped ground plan creates a connection to regional models, defines the views of the lake and the mountains, and simultaneously creates spatial zoning.

Wood as the material of the panel is in the foreground. Used on the outside as a pre-grayed cover, it creates a warming atmosphere on the inside in combination with exposed concrete and brass elements, without a rustic finish.