House Between the Mountains / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Lead ArchitectsIrene Nikolaus
-
Other participantsElisabeth Knorr, Norbert Schindler
-
Area310.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. A specific approach to the building tradition and a special respect for the landscape characterize the building in Ausseerland. To combine this particular atmosphere with the ideas of a timeless, comfortable home for family and guests was a challenge.
The cross-shaped ground plan creates a connection to regional models, defines the views of the lake and the mountains, and simultaneously creates spatial zoning.
Wood as the material of the panel is in the foreground. Used on the outside as a pre-grayed cover, it creates a warming atmosphere on the inside in combination with exposed concrete and brass elements, without a rustic finish.