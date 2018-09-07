L106 / PM-ARQ

+ 28

Collaborator Ana Abrantes

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house project in a recent suburban dwelling, mixing concepts of beach, condominium, and nature.

Planta Térreo e Elevação Sudoeste

It is characterized by the implantation of a rectangular volume of a single floor, perpendicular to the entrance, fulfilling the offsets defined by the urbanistic law. This volume opens to the back of the lot where a lawn and a water mirror are located, both drawn in a sequence of rectangles.

The building is constructed in concrete and plastered masonry painted white, with a flat roof and exterior blades covered by local canes.

The piece that most characterizes the house is the entrance wall in Cobogó, which takes advantage of the northwest orientation to create combinations of varied shadows cast over the white walls.