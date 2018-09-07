World
i

i

i

i

i

L106 / PM-ARQ

  • 09:00 - 7 September, 2018
L106 / PM-ARQ
L106 / PM-ARQ, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house project in a recent suburban dwelling, mixing concepts of beach, condominium, and nature.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Planta Térreo e Elevação Sudoeste
Planta Térreo e Elevação Sudoeste
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It is characterized by the implantation of a rectangular volume of a single floor, perpendicular to the entrance, fulfilling the offsets defined by the urbanistic law. This volume opens to the back of the lot where a lawn and a water mirror are located, both drawn in a sequence of rectangles. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building is constructed in concrete and plastered masonry painted white, with a flat roof and exterior blades covered by local canes. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Model 1
Model 1
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The piece that most characterizes the house is the entrance wall in Cobogó, which takes advantage of the northwest orientation to create combinations of varied shadows cast over the white walls.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "L106 / PM-ARQ" [L106 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901326/l106-pm-arq/> ISSN 0719-8884

