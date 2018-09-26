World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. China
  5. Atelier Li Xinggang
  6. 2017
  Miniature Beijing: the Conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong / Atelier Li Xinggang

Miniature Beijing: the Conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong / Atelier Li Xinggang

  • 00:00 - 26 September, 2018
Miniature Beijing: the Conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong / Atelier Li Xinggang
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

© Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su + 38

  • Architects

    Atelier Li Xinggang

  • Location

    Xicheng District, Beijing, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xinggang Li, Zeyang Tan, Lingli Zhu, Xinjue Hou, Zhou Tan, Hanping Zhang

  • Structure

    Shule Wang, Bo Li

  • Engineering

    Dongyang Liu(plumbing), Zheng Xu(HVAC), Yuanjun Dong(HVAC), Liqiang Chang(Electrical)

  • Area

    214.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong, titled ‘Miniature Beijing’, which is an Atelier Li Xinggang’s recent project completed in 2017, is located in the old city area of Beijing.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

A common courtyard house of 262sqm is transformed into five apartments with self-contained courtyards, as well as a public space that host café and tea house.

Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang
Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

Turning from the noisy urban commercial streets into the peaceful and leisurely Hu Tong district, then through the outside main Hu Tong to a semi-external ally way and a further smaller lane, separate paths lead to the north and south courtyard apartments of different size and configurations.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Several linear concrete structural / spacial units form the elemental spacial formation within the entire courtyard complex. Each contains a courtyard that is varied in size and shape.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The main living room of each apartment is spacious and bright, benefits from the view of the garden.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Travelling further south along the main ally way, passing the café and tea house, visitors reach the small public garden at the rear and arrive at the platform of the pavilion elevated above the courtyard via a set of concrete steps on the side.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

With the setting sun as the backdrop, the profound scenery composed of stacked roofs in the old city, ancient trees, flying pigeons and the new city high-rises in the distance bring visitors into much contemplation.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

This small experimental project is a design practice that combined old urban renewal, courtyard renovation and ideal home.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Based on the study of traditional Beijing’s complex urban structure, and with the understanding and utilizing of its extended and densified structure, the crowded courtyard house was transformed to collective small courtyard dwellings by the method of fractal densification.

Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang
Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

The layout of “house-garden” and “public unit” fit in the structure of contemporary society, turning the courtyard house into a “miniature community”. 

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The technical design of minimum sized dwelling serves the spiritual build of “house-garden harmonization”, and bringing the experience of daily poetic and urban scenery into “ideal living environment” by space narration.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The individual case responds to the “three problems” of Beijing’s old urban renewal, and investigates the possibility of it extending into wider ranges of communities and urban space, and recovering the “self-generating opportunity” of Beijing’s old urban.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Cite: "Miniature Beijing: the Conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong / Atelier Li Xinggang" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901323/miniature-beijing-the-conversion-of-no-28-dayuan-hu-tong-atelier-li-xinggang/> ISSN 0719-8884

