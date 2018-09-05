World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 5 September, 2018
L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house, composed of two separate rectangular volumes, parallel to each other and to the access road to the West. Arranged along the north-south axis, they adapt to the topography of the existing terrain creating a large platform over the rice fields to the east.

      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      Ground Floor Plan
      Ground Floor Plan
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      The first wooden building occupies a gross building area of 145m2, parallel to the street, next to the entrance, allowing the level access of level minimum slopes and no land movement. 

      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      The second volume, in concrete, appears at a lower level, adapting to the natural topography, relating directly to the existing land and serving as support for the large deck on top.

      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      Protecting the house from the street there is a small dune with autochthonous vegetation, letting the sun go through to the living room but avoiding the direct stares of passers-by.

      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
      © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

      Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
      Cite: "L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" [L10 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

