All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. PLAT ASIA
  6. 2018
  7. Forest Dining Club / PLAT ASIA

Forest Dining Club / PLAT ASIA

  • 21:00 - 5 September, 2018
Forest Dining Club / PLAT ASIA
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

© Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist + 21

  • Architects

    PLAT ASIA

  • Location

    Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China

  • Lead Architect

    DH Jung

  • Project Architect

    Guowei Liu

  • Design Team

    Baoyang Bian, Qiyang Shen, Kaiqi Yang, Minjia Lv, Jingyun Lian, Dongsheng Xiao, Xinwei Liu

  • Area

    901.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Arch-Exist, PLAT ASIA

  • Clients

    Aranya

  • Lighting Design

    Beijing Bamboo Lighting Design

  • Furnishings Design

    Nice Things

  • Decoration Design

    VIEW DECO

  • Construction Design

    HUACHENGBOYUAN Engineering Technology Group
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the dining club is to experience the forest that is next to the site by the shore. The first thing is to deal with the relationship between the building and the nature: by doing this we let the building in contact with the forest from three sides, which then divides the volume into three units with trees planted in between, therefore the building intersects with the forest in a harmonious way and the range of scenery viewing is maximized.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The three major units are connected by a circulation block facing the community. Glass curtain walls are applied at the forest-facing facade. Light transmitting concrete is used on the side facing the community, and a layer of timber gratings sits in front of it, which hides the entrance behind and blends the building with its surrounding nature. The two simple-formed pitched roofs are at different heights, and the double-layered eave brings a lightweight feeling to the building.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The project has a unique under-eave space, formed by the 2.4m overhanging roof. The space multiplies both aesthetic expression and functional experience; it is not only a transition zone that blurs the boundary between inside and outside, but also an intersected space of the building’s interior and its surrounding environment.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© PLAT ASIA
© PLAT ASIA
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The entire floor is paved by grass tatami, nothing can be heard from indoor apart from the sound of falling leaves and breeze in the forest, and it feels relaxing and comfortable to touch the floor with bare foot. From the hearings to the touches, the deliberate and detailed design of this unique experience creates a blank part in the spiritual space.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The building is divided into three units according to the level of privacy: the public-opening zone, the irori zone, and the private rooms. The public-opening zone uses washi paper as ceiling finish, which makes it simple and clear. The building’s interior is kept minimalist, the timber partitions and concrete walls are free of any decorations. The building itself is intentionally faded out, in order to make people focus on experiencing the nature.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The project is an exploration of the spatial aesthetics of contemporary oriental architecture, and is a media for the communication between people and the nature.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

About this office
PLAT ASIA
Office

