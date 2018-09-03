World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018

The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018
Save this picture!
The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018, Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels

As Burning Man 2018 comes to a close, snapshots and glimpses of the event have begun to emerge in the mediasphere. The most recognizable among these is, perhaps, BIG's Orb, a hovering sphere representing a scaled version of the earth itself.

For many a highlight of the event is the installations, this year following the theme "I, Robot." Referencing Isaac Asmiov's short story of the same name, installations include the Orb, Baba Yaga's House, the Cosmic Voyager, and the Temple Galaxia. 

Check out some of our favorite snapshots from the event below.

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018" 03 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901298/the-best-structures-of-burning-man-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »