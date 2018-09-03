The Best Structures of Burning Man 2018

As Burning Man 2018 comes to a close, snapshots and glimpses of the event have begun to emerge in the mediasphere. The most recognizable among these is, perhaps, BIG's Orb, a hovering sphere representing a scaled version of the earth itself.
For many a highlight of the event is the installations, this year following the theme "I, Robot." Referencing Isaac Asmiov's short story of the same name, installations include the Orb, Baba Yaga's House, the Cosmic Voyager, and the Temple Galaxia.
Check out some of our favorite snapshots from the event below.