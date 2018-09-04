World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. GLA DESIGN STUDIO
  6. 2018
  7. SIRI House / GLA DESIGN STUDIO

SIRI House / GLA DESIGN STUDIO

  • 20:00 - 4 September, 2018
SIRI House / GLA DESIGN STUDIO
SIRI House / GLA DESIGN STUDIO, © Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

  • Assistant Architect

    Apisit Sornthong

  • Landscape Architect

    Pitch Nimchinda

  • Client

    Sirasit Sirisawasdibutr
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

Text description provided by the architects. The building is more like their ‘Life Gallery’ than the house. Their lifestyle required space that exhibit their memories of traveling and their love of nature. The first level open plan is for flexible space and matched with modern lifestyle. Although the house embraced by the greenery, there’s still the courtyard – connecting living space in the East Wing to the West Wing service area.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

The courtyard is capable of supporting both active and passive activities, spacious timber deck with fish pond and water feature for throwing a party at home and lawn with benches for chill out while enjoying the garden under the tree canopy. Affording privacy, a horizontal void at the gallery allows inhabitants to see their neighbors passing or guests who always visit them.

Section 1
Section 1

The second level is a private floor which one wing for children and the other for owners’ private floor. Both are connected by the full height frameless glass along the bridge that link courtyard and front yard harmoniously into the interior. Beside the house got more natural light, natural ventilation also brought about by the courtyard. We bring greenery even closer to the green façade at the front of the house which acted as a shading device and a view.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

Landscape design of the house based on the harmony concept. Each tree and shrub was carefully selected and placed to implement each function of the house, such as the frangipani at the end of courtyard acted as the vertical element creating an enclosed feeling and acted as the focal point when viewed from the corridor.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

GLA DESIGN STUDIO
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "SIRI House / GLA DESIGN STUDIO" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901284/siri-house-gla-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

