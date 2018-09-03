Busan Forest of Healing Visitor Center / Architects Group RAUM

+ 33

Architects Architects Group RAUM

Location 180-2 Jangjeon-ri, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang, Busan, South Korea

Lead Architect Oh Sinwook

Partner Architect No Jeong-min

Design Team An Shin, Yu Seongcheol, Park Gyuhyun, Yoon Jeongock, Choi yunjeong ,Lim Ahyun, Kim Dayeong , Heeeun (Hannah) Oh (intern : Adlai E. Stevenson High School), Jieun (Gina) Oh (intern : Adlai E. Stevenson High School)

Area 325.83 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yoon Joonhwan

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Spatial processing for the experience of sensuous forest

Interface with the distance to the forest

Continuity of the interface

Architecture is weak in front of nature. Therefore, I tried to build the architecture to gently live with that weakness and be with nature. I wanted to prevent the architectural space from overpowering the hills, covering the trees, and being hidden in the forest. The inner space of the building also reveals the fact that nature is the best space and construction. In order to do this, the image of the wood in the forest recreated an artificial element in the architectural space for the continuation of the forest. Therefore, I created a visual image of the forest in the haze by combining the forest and light. I also visualized the thought that nature can penetrate the architectural space.

The exterior woods mimic feelings in the forests of nature, and vertical wood louvers emphasize the vertical feeling of the forests. The louvres overlap with the pine trees in the forest, creating a variety of depths and emphasizing continuity.

The corridor is an interface between the forest and the architectural space, and it becomes a circulation. You can feel the relationship between the nature and artificial space by walking through this corridor. When you come in after experiencing the corridor, even the inner space establishes a relationship with the outside forest. This relationship is formed between the trees stretched from the outside and the interior wooden louver and its spacing. Especially when gazing out from the inside, the outside pine forest and the inner louvers or pillars are superimposed on each other to create various depth and senses of space. This scene makes it possible to visually experience the various spaces created in the forest. Additionally, the use of wood, which stimulates the olfactory, stimulates our senses and plays its role in making us feel the wood presence on a greater level.