Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

+ 16

Architects Valerio Olgiati

Location Paseo Ponti, 154 NE 41st St space 116, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Architect in Charge Valerio Olgiati

Office Project Manager Anthony Bonnici

Collaborator Sofia Albrigo

Area 487.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. A marble shell is laid over an existing two-storey structure. The facades, floors, walls, ceilings are entirely made of marble.

The blue-green Pinta Verde from Brazil is exceptional and creates a wonderful atmosphere for Céline.

The exhibition space on the ground floor is a canopy, held by concrete pillars. These columns connect the entire building to the foundation.

The virtual world exists in parallel with the physical. Above is a space deep inside the marble, where shoes and ready-to-wear are displayed.

More tent than boutique, this is a place where an internal universe can be imagined.