Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

Architects
LocationPaseo Ponti, 154 NE 41st St space 116, Miami, FL 33137, United States
Architect in ChargeValerio Olgiati
Office Project ManagerAnthony Bonnici
CollaboratorSofia Albrigo
Area487.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. A marble shell is laid over an existing two-storey structure. The facades, floors, walls, ceilings are entirely made of marble.
The blue-green Pinta Verde from Brazil is exceptional and creates a wonderful atmosphere for Céline.
The exhibition space on the ground floor is a canopy, held by concrete pillars. These columns connect the entire building to the foundation.
The virtual world exists in parallel with the physical. Above is a space deep inside the marble, where shoes and ready-to-wear are displayed.
More tent than boutique, this is a place where an internal universe can be imagined.