  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United States
  5. Valerio Olgiati
  6. 2018
  7. Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

  • 05:00 - 4 September, 2018
Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati
Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson + 16

  • Architects

    Valerio Olgiati

  • Location

    Paseo Ponti, 154 NE 41st St space 116, Miami, FL 33137, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Valerio Olgiati

  • Office Project Manager

    Anthony Bonnici

  • Collaborator

    Sofia Albrigo

  • Area

    487.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. A marble shell is laid over an existing two-storey structure. The facades, floors, walls, ceilings are entirely made of marble.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The blue-green Pinta Verde from Brazil is exceptional and creates a wonderful atmosphere for Céline.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The exhibition space on the ground floor is a canopy, held by concrete pillars. These columns connect the entire building to the foundation.

Entrance level plan
Entrance level plan

The virtual world exists in parallel with the physical. Above is a space deep inside the marble, where shoes and ready-to-wear are displayed.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

More tent than boutique, this is a place where an internal universe can be imagined. 

Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

About this office
Valerio Olgiati
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901267/celine-flagship-store-valerio-olgiati/> ISSN 0719-8884

