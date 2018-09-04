World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. llLab
  6. 2018
  7. San She House / llLab

San She House / llLab

  • 19:00 - 4 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
San She House / llLab
Save this picture!
San She House / llLab, Focus on the front of the stage. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Focus on the front of the stage. Image © Hanxiao Liu

New and old collisions make the old more charm. Image © Hanxiao Liu New looking, old lens. Image © Hanxiao Liu Cultural Coexistence Definition Space - The Great Wall Museum. Image © Hanxiao Liu Pure space without modification. Image © Hanxiao Liu + 30

  • Architects

    llLab

  • Location

    Beigou Village, Huairou, Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, China

  • Parteners

    Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo

  • Project Architects

    Lihua Mi，Chengfei Liu

  • Design Team

    Yi Zhang, Shiyi Tang, Wan Huang

  • Collaborators

    Shanghai Di Cui Landscaping Co., Ltd

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hanxiao Liu
Save this picture!
The new urban interface hides in the old environment. Image © Hanxiao Liu
The new urban interface hides in the old environment. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Beingsituated inBeigou Village, Huairou, at the foot of the Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, such a space, seems to have much broadermeaning than what it is beingcalled.

Save this picture!
The old space is presented by the new interface. Image © Hanxiao Liu
The old space is presented by the new interface. Image © Hanxiao Liu

A profitable extension of a newlyconstructed village resort, a more proactive and urbanized manner of communication emerged in the village, a sweet integration of originally contrasting life styles, an unprecedented cultural renaissance, a hint of the rural areas of China starting to be sliced apart as how it happened in the cities, or it is merely a space for food?

Save this picture!
Space is an understanding of culture. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Space is an understanding of culture. Image © Hanxiao Liu

It is ambiguous as a space that the potential attributes of it may far exceed what it intended to achieve, in the culturally transitional period of a country that itself is uncertain about its own identity and the value of it.

Save this picture!
New and old recovery, lights and light like life. Image © Hanxiao Liu
New and old recovery, lights and light like life. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Superficially, this is a place reconstructed and transformed from a farmer's home kitchen to a restaurant that serves the traditional Beijing hotpot which is one of the most typical representation of the Old-Beijing-Culture, however, the location, the historical background and how the space has been designed and constructed, make any of its given names imprecise, unless being very general.

Save this picture!
Design Drawing
Design Drawing

At such particular moment, when the pursuit of design becomes increasingly visible which makes China seem to be probably still one of the best places to experiment, the opportunities in the urban areas continue to shrink. The conflict between the booming eagerness to create utopian architecture in China and the dramatically decreasing demand, shifts the possibilities to imagine, from where architects in China are familiar with to where are interestingly considered as places that architects are only emotionally attached to.

Save this picture!
Cultural Coexistence Definition Space - The Great Wall Museum. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Cultural Coexistence Definition Space - The Great Wall Museum. Image © Hanxiao Liu

As a result, all relevant creations which are meant to be the revival of certain types of culture or the sensitive reaction to particular kinds of social movements turn out to be repetitively numb and senseless.

Save this picture!
Provide the possibility of display space. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Provide the possibility of display space. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Save this picture!
New looking, old lens. Image © Hanxiao Liu
New looking, old lens. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Then what exactly is the place designed for?
It is a place that has been reconstructed and transformed from a farmer's home kitchen to an Old-Beijing hotpot restaurant, which consists of six types of spatial qualities that accommodate a variety of activities that are possibly not either spiritually or formally capable of being associated.

Save this picture!
Each frame is a cultural story. Image © Hanxiao Liu
Each frame is a cultural story. Image © Hanxiao Liu

There is a specific desired program, yet, it will be less numb if it makes people feel reluctant to define.

Save this picture!
New and old collisions make the old more charm. Image © Hanxiao Liu
New and old collisions make the old more charm. Image © Hanxiao Liu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
llLab
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "San She House / llLab" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901260/san-she-house-lllab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »