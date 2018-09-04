San She House / llLab

Save this picture! Focus on the front of the stage. Image © Hanxiao Liu

+ 30

Architects llLab

Location Beigou Village, Huairou, Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, China

Parteners Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo

Project Architects Lihua Mi，Chengfei Liu

Design Team Yi Zhang, Shiyi Tang, Wan Huang

Collaborators Shanghai Di Cui Landscaping Co., Ltd

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hanxiao Liu

Save this picture! The new urban interface hides in the old environment. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Beingsituated inBeigou Village, Huairou, at the foot of the Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, such a space, seems to have much broadermeaning than what it is beingcalled.

Save this picture! The old space is presented by the new interface. Image © Hanxiao Liu

A profitable extension of a newlyconstructed village resort, a more proactive and urbanized manner of communication emerged in the village, a sweet integration of originally contrasting life styles, an unprecedented cultural renaissance, a hint of the rural areas of China starting to be sliced apart as how it happened in the cities, or it is merely a space for food?

Save this picture! Space is an understanding of culture. Image © Hanxiao Liu

It is ambiguous as a space that the potential attributes of it may far exceed what it intended to achieve, in the culturally transitional period of a country that itself is uncertain about its own identity and the value of it.

Save this picture! New and old recovery, lights and light like life. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Superficially, this is a place reconstructed and transformed from a farmer's home kitchen to a restaurant that serves the traditional Beijing hotpot which is one of the most typical representation of the Old-Beijing-Culture, however, the location, the historical background and how the space has been designed and constructed, make any of its given names imprecise, unless being very general.

At such particular moment, when the pursuit of design becomes increasingly visible which makes China seem to be probably still one of the best places to experiment, the opportunities in the urban areas continue to shrink. The conflict between the booming eagerness to create utopian architecture in China and the dramatically decreasing demand, shifts the possibilities to imagine, from where architects in China are familiar with to where are interestingly considered as places that architects are only emotionally attached to.

Save this picture! Cultural Coexistence Definition Space - The Great Wall Museum. Image © Hanxiao Liu

As a result, all relevant creations which are meant to be the revival of certain types of culture or the sensitive reaction to particular kinds of social movements turn out to be repetitively numb and senseless.

Save this picture! Provide the possibility of display space. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Save this picture! New looking, old lens. Image © Hanxiao Liu

Then what exactly is the place designed for?

It is a place that has been reconstructed and transformed from a farmer's home kitchen to an Old-Beijing hotpot restaurant, which consists of six types of spatial qualities that accommodate a variety of activities that are possibly not either spiritually or formally capable of being associated.

Save this picture! Each frame is a cultural story. Image © Hanxiao Liu

There is a specific desired program, yet, it will be less numb if it makes people feel reluctant to define.