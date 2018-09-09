World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fast Food
  4. United States
  5. O+A Studio
  6. 2018
  7. McDonald’s Global HQ / Gensler + Interior Architects + O+A Studio

McDonald’s Global HQ / Gensler + Interior Architects + O+A Studio

  • 09:00 - 9 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
McDonald’s Global HQ / Gensler + Interior Architects + O+A Studio
Save this picture!
McDonald’s Global HQ / Gensler + Interior Architects + O+A Studio, © Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

© Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland + 10

  • Vertical Transportation

    Lerch Bates Inc.

  • Electrical Engineering

    WMA Consulting Engineers Ltd.

  • Civil Services

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • Lighting 1

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • Structural Engineering Services

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • Lighting 2

    Schuler Shook

  • Acoustics

    Shiner + Associates Inc.

  • Landscaping

    Site Design Group; WMA Consulting Engineers, Ltd. and Wolff Landscape Architecture, Inc.

  • Civil and Electrical Engineering

    Terra Engineering Ltd.

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti / WMA Consulting Engineers Ltd.

  • Mechanical Engineering

    WMA Consulting Engineers Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Text description provided by the architects. McDonald’s Corp. today opened its new corporate headquarters in Chicago’s vibrant West Loop neighborhood by unveiling the state-of-the-art building which had been covered in a 70-foot tall and 470-foot wide wrap dotted with Big Macs for the grand opening. McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook was joined by employees, owner-operators and suppliers, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and local community and civic leaders for the unveiling.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

“Our move back home to Chicago is about more than a building – it’s symbolic of our journey to transform our brand and become more closely connected with our customers,” Easterbrook said. “Our new location enables us to better listen, learn and engage with our customers whilst providing a modern, worker-friendly headquarters that fosters collaboration and re-energises employees. We are thrilled to join the West Loop and add to the vitality of this community.”

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

The move marks a return to Chicago where the company was headquartered from 1955 to 1971. In addition to the approximately 2,000 people based there, it will house the flagship Hamburger University (HU) location, providing state-of-the-art learning for the company’s employees and future leaders.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Designed to maximize employee collaboration, the new headquarters features:

  • “Work neighborhoods” with open floor plans that give employees the flexibility to pick the environment which best fits their needs any time of day and serve as a home base for departments. Neighborhoods includes huddle rooms, communal tables, workstations, private phone rooms and personal lockers.
  • A 700-person conference center equipped with the latest technology, allowing for connectivity on a global scale.
  • A Work Café on the sixth floor is the ultimate collaboration space for employees with stadium seating. It is designed to represent the colorful tube/tunnels in a PlayPlace, offers a McCafé serving barista style coffee and Canadian pastries, and a tech bar for employees’ technological needs.
  • Several outdoor terrace spaces and a ninth-floor fitness center with picturesque views of Chicago.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Brittany McDonough, a six-year McDonald’s employee and co-chair of the company’s Young Professionals Network told those gathered at the grand opening: “McDonald’s move back to Chicago reinforces its commitment to emerging leaders who value increased opportunities to be part of a dynamic cultural and civic community.”

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

The LEED certifiable building reflects McDonald’s commitment to sustainability. All waste produced in the test kitchens will be composted and the building also features a green roof.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Throughout the building are nods to McDonald’s heritage including museum-quality displays of Happy Meal toys, vintage memorabilia and a tribute wall to McDonald’s groundbreaking leaders, inventors and owner-operators.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

The ground floor is home to a one-of-a-kind McDonald’s restaurant that features a rotating menu of favorites from around the globe – as well as classic menu items – connecting McDonald’s international reach to Chicago. This Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurant illustrates the company’s commitment to transforming the customer experience with self-order kiosks, table service, enhanced hospitality, mobile order and payment and McDelivery with Uber Eats.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

The building was developed by Sterling Bay; Gensler served as architect of record; interiors were designed by IA Interior Architects and Studio O+A; and the general contractors were McHugh & ECI Executive Construction Inc. McDonald’s office space, including Hamburger University will occupy 490,000 square feet of the building.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
O+A Studio
Office
Gensler
Office
Interior Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Fast food Mixed Use Architecture Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "McDonald’s Global HQ / Gensler + Interior Architects + O+A Studio" 09 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901256/mcdonalds-global-hq-gensler-plus-interior-architects-plus-o-plus-a-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »