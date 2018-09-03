World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Alley Poyner Macchietto
  6. 2017
  7. The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto

  • 17:00 - 3 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto
Save this picture!
© Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood

© Dana Damewood © Dana Damewood © Dana Damewood © Dana Damewood + 22

Save this picture!
© Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood
Save this picture!
© Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood

Text description provided by the architects. Three derelict masonry buildings located within an Historic District of North Omaha come together to house The Union for Contemporary Art offices, resident studio spaces, workshops, a public garden and galleries.

Save this picture!
© Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood

The truss systems spanning the former warehouse buildings were restored and painted white to float over the walls, allowing the ceiling plane to seamlessly unite the open spaces within. Steel walkways intersect the existing storefronts and former commercial bays while preserving the existing floor openings to allow natural light to flood the basement studio spaces, children’s area and galleries.

Save this picture!
The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto, © Dana Damewood
© Dana Damewood

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alley Poyner Macchietto
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Refurbishment Restoration United States
Cite: "The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto" 03 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901193/the-union-for-contemporary-art-alley-poyner-macchietto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »