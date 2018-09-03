The Union for Contemporary Art / Alley Poyner Macchietto

-
Architects
-
LocationOmaha, Nebraska, United States
-
CLIENTSThe Union for Contemporary Arts Foundation
-
Area3000.0 ft2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Three derelict masonry buildings located within an Historic District of North Omaha come together to house The Union for Contemporary Art offices, resident studio spaces, workshops, a public garden and galleries.
The truss systems spanning the former warehouse buildings were restored and painted white to float over the walls, allowing the ceiling plane to seamlessly unite the open spaces within. Steel walkways intersect the existing storefronts and former commercial bays while preserving the existing floor openings to allow natural light to flood the basement studio spaces, children’s area and galleries.