  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
  6. 2018
  7. House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

  • 19:00 - 5 September, 2018
House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 17

  • Architects

    Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

  • Location

    Saitama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Hiroki Tominaga + Yae Fujima

  • Construction Method

    Wooden piled

  • Area

    82.64 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This is apartment renovation project which is 83㎡ for parents and two kids. In this project we piled up locally grown cedar solid woods to make kitchen unit and kids loft unit. Around this units kids can go round now, and in the future it can be divided into 2 kids’ rooms and living room. As this room is on the 10th floor of the apartment building, we had to lift up 4㎥ rafter woods by EV, so we cut all timbers short to put on EV. And we designed just how to pile up 60x45 rafter woods to make shelf or kids lofts.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

There are also many C.psifera wood in Saitama, so we line up these woods and tack with wood cement board by nails behind to make walls.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Regarding the outer wall and ceiling we use wood cement board to absorb the noise of kids.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

 In Japanese Forestry, as demand side decide the price of timber, supply-side (Forestry’s) can’t get enough money now. (Actually the can live by subsidiary aid from the government.) We the Architects are the nearest by demand side and don’t need to take large scale distribution. So in order to overcome this situation, we buy the locally grown timber from lumber mill directly, and consider the new design which shows cedar solid wood attractive. This effort to redesign the circulation of timber in Japan is aim of “house by rafter series”, and this is the second project.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Cite: "House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier" 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901192/house-by-rafter-2-hiroki-tominaga-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

