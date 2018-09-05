House by Rafter 2 / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

+ 17

Architects Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

Location Saitama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan

Architects in Charge Hiroki Tominaga + Yae Fujima

Construction Method Wooden piled

Area 82.64 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Takumi Ota

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This is apartment renovation project which is 83㎡ for parents and two kids. In this project we piled up locally grown cedar solid woods to make kitchen unit and kids loft unit. Around this units kids can go round now, and in the future it can be divided into 2 kids’ rooms and living room. As this room is on the 10th floor of the apartment building, we had to lift up 4㎥ rafter woods by EV, so we cut all timbers short to put on EV. And we designed just how to pile up 60x45 rafter woods to make shelf or kids lofts.

There are also many C.psifera wood in Saitama, so we line up these woods and tack with wood cement board by nails behind to make walls.

Regarding the outer wall and ceiling we use wood cement board to absorb the noise of kids.

In Japanese Forestry, as demand side decide the price of timber, supply-side (Forestry’s) can’t get enough money now. (Actually the can live by subsidiary aid from the government.) We the Architects are the nearest by demand side and don’t need to take large scale distribution. So in order to overcome this situation, we buy the locally grown timber from lumber mill directly, and consider the new design which shows cedar solid wood attractive. This effort to redesign the circulation of timber in Japan is aim of “house by rafter series”, and this is the second project.