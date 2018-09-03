Dutch Gable Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

+ 19

Architects Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

Location Tokyo, Japan

Team Hiroki Tominaga + Yae Fujima

Area 70.92 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Takumi Ota

Structure engineering DIX

Garden design Oikos Landscape Architects

Construction Method Wood More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is rebuilt of old sub house, standing beside main house, wrapped big Japanese garden in Tokyo downtown area. To rebuild it, as we needed to demolish the old house and Oya stone fence, we kept many materials, which can be used, once. Then we sliced old wooden columns and beams to use as ceiling finish. We also use Japanese “shoji” window as ceiling finish and Oya stone as gardening floor finish and fence again.

This house has simple dutch gable roof, which is Japanese traditional. Big triangle window is put in south high side to have sunlight between trees, so we can feel garden if we close all the curtains.

Clients are old couple but high ceiling space is planned to expand as grandson’s room. Then parents and 2 kids can live in this house in the future.

As the floor level, which is adjust to old main house, is quite high from the ground level, we make big eaves and hang the terrace from eaves, it looks like big bay window and garden stone is slide under this terrace to bring the garden closer to the house.

Oya stone, which was fence originally, is laid as a garden finish and big eaves works as a pergola from the garden for the grandsons living in main house.