  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
  6. 2018
  7. Dutch Gable Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

Dutch Gable Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

  • 20:00 - 3 September, 2018
Dutch Gable Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
Dutch Gable Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 19

  • Structure engineering

    DIX

  • Garden design

    Oikos Landscape Architects

  • Construction Method

    Wood
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This house is rebuilt of old sub house, standing beside main house, wrapped big Japanese garden in Tokyo downtown area. To rebuild it, as we needed to demolish the old house and Oya stone fence, we kept many materials, which can be used, once. Then we sliced old wooden columns and beams to use as ceiling finish. We also use Japanese “shoji” window as ceiling finish and Oya stone as gardening floor finish and fence again.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

This house has simple dutch gable roof, which is Japanese traditional. Big triangle window is put in south high side to have sunlight between trees, so we can feel garden if we close all the curtains.

Plan
Plan

Clients are old couple but high ceiling space is planned to expand as grandson’s room. Then parents and 2 kids can live in this house in the future.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

As the floor level, which is adjust to old main house, is quite high from the ground level, we make big eaves and hang the terrace from eaves, it looks like big bay window and garden stone is slide under this terrace to bring the garden closer to the house.

Section
Section

Oya stone, which was fence originally, is laid as a garden finish and big eaves works as a pergola from the garden for the grandsons living in main house.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

About this office
Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
