  Project Design Group's Spa Resort to be Partially Lost in the Turkish Landscape

Project Design Group's Spa Resort to be Partially Lost in the Turkish Landscape

Project Design Group's Spa Resort to be Partially Lost in the Turkish Landscape
Project Design Group's Spa Resort to be Partially Lost in the Turkish Landscape, © Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

Project Design Group has released details of their KentPlus YALOVA Wellness SPA Resort in Armutlu, Turkey. Situated in an idyllic, hilly region with sweeping sea views, the masterplan seeks to “enable residents to re-establish contact with nature” through buildings “partially lost” in the landscape.

Combining residential, hotel, and social facilities, the 330,000-square-meter scheme contains 14 different apartment block typologies, with a total of 163 blocks and 1001 apartments.

© Project Design Group © Project Design Group © Project Design Group © Project Design Group + 19

© Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

The site’s unique natural character heavily influenced the design process, with the architects envisioning a scheme which would "spread and melt" into the landscape, with numerous forested green belts fragmenting the urban realm.

© Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

Residential buildings are placed on steeper upper slopes facing towards the ocean, while hotels are located on lower-lying land. The residential typologies vary in massing from terrace roofs to hipped roofs, and in the ratio between enclosed area and gardens. In addition, a section of ‘hayat’ houses are inspired by ancient Turkish homes with pleasant common areas between apartments. 

© Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

The spa features thermal water resources natural to the region, embedded in different elevations and hidden in the land as much as possible. A series of thermal and freshwater pools are inspired by the historical Turkish bath typology, with adherence to natural daylight, and visual connections between the freshwater and thermal water baths.

© Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

Three hotel buildings provide a total of 1350 beds, with the blocks staggered and fragmented on the upper levels to adhere to the natural topography. A natural stream flowing through the site forms a recreational axis, with hotel leisure facilities positioned to further activate the public realm, As the stream reaches the shore, it becomes both a physical and functional epicenter, with a widened footprint flanked by landscaping elements and pavilions.

© Project Design Group
© Project Design Group

Click on any of the images above to view the full gallery of the KentPlus YALOVA Spa.

News via: Project Design Group

Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

News Architecture News
