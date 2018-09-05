World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. BVH Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Wisner-Pilger Public Schools Addition / BVH Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Wisner-Pilger Public Schools Addition / BVH Architecture

  • 17:00 - 5 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wisner-Pilger Public Schools Addition / BVH Architecture
Save this picture!
Wisner-Pilger Public Schools Addition / BVH Architecture, © AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

© AJ Brown © AJ Brown © AJ Brown © AJ Brown + 22

  • Architects

    BVH Architecture

  • Location

    801 18th St N, Wisner, NE 68791, United States

  • Project Architect

    Darin Hanigan

  • Project Manager

    Cleveland Reeves

  • Additional Project Team

    Joyce Raybuck, Jon Wiles, Amy Dishman, and Kaitlin Frankforter

  • Area

    55000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    AJ Brown

  • MEP Engineer

    Advanced Engineering Systems

  • Structural Engineer

    RO Youker Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    REGA Engineering

  • Construction Manager

    Cheever Construction Co.

  • Client

    Wisner-Pilger Public Schools
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

Text description provided by the architects. On June 24, 2014, EF-4 twin tornadoes ripped through the town of Pilger. The Wisner-Pilger elementary school located in Pilger was destroyed and the district had to respond quickly. Studies were done on the viability of rehabilitation of the 1909 building but the devastation was too great. The middle school and high school are located in Wisner but on different campuses. Studies explored a variety of options and in the end, moving all grade levels PreK-12 to one campus in Wisner was the best solution.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

The design of the project was driven by the unique pedagogy of the school district. A variety of spaces where designed to be tactile, break down long corridors, create connections to the outdoors, allow learning opportunities through the architecture and elevate the learning environment using natural diffused daylighting strategies. Natural materials, custom metal wall panels, trackable and writable surfaces, along with lots of glass are used to evoke a creative and engaging learning environment.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

Interpretative corridor walls elevate math, geography, and languages into interactive walls that help contextualize classroom activities. The building structure is a glue laminated exposed structure to allow a first-hand investigation of how the building functions while also bringing a warmth and natural material into the learning environment.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

Natural daylighting strategies bring ample light into the classrooms and resource spaces. In-depth design options were analyzed to determine the optimal mix of diffuse skylights, clear windows, and windows veiled with a perforated metal screen. The exterior shell of the building was examined to determine the appropriate amount of wall insulation and window ratios to optimize efficiency while also creating a stimulating environment. Several simulations were run to maximize daylighting while minimizing glare in the classrooms.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

Classroom windows were arranged to support the educational activities. High windows are kept away from the teaching wall to minimize glare on whiteboards. Low windows are situated where reading carpets & nooks are envisioned. Standard height windows are located at appropriate heights to allow views for students at desks. The overall arrangement creates a dynamic facade while serving the educational needs goals at each grade level.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

The movement of windows on the exterior facade gives the building a playful design, however, this building was designed from the interior out. The exterior was designed to fit within the existing context and create a unified campus. However the projects main design intentions were driven by the learning environments. The exterior is a response to the activities designed on the interior space.

Save this picture!
© AJ Brown
© AJ Brown

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BVH Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Wisner-Pilger Public Schools Addition / BVH Architecture" 05 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901166/wisner-pilger-public-schools-addition-bvh-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »