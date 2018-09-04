World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Studio Mr. Falck
  6. 2018
  Nolla Cabin / Studio Mr. Falck

Nolla Cabin / Studio Mr. Falck

  01:00 - 4 September, 2018
Nolla Cabin / Studio Mr. Falck
© Fanny Hagman
  • Architects

    Studio Mr. Falck

  • Location

    Vallisaari, Finland

  • Lead Architect

    Robert Falck

  • Other participants

    Neste Oy, ProtosDemos, Fortum, Wallas

  • Area

    9.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fanny Hagman
© Fanny Hagman
Text description provided by the architects. This summer, living with minimal emissions will be put to the test. Neste is building a prototype of a cabin that has a minimal environmental impact in terms of both carbon dioxide emissions and concrete impact on nature. The Nolla (= zero) cabin, designed by Finnish designer Robin Falck, is located just outside Helsinki city center, on the Vallisaari island. The cabin has been built from sustainable materials and is designed for a simple lifestyle with minimal to no emissions, taking into account the surrounding nature in every respect.

© Fanny Hagman
Located on the idyllic island of Vallisaari in the Helsinki archipelago, the Nolla cabin encourages people to consider how modern solutions and innovations could enable sustainable cabin living. Vallisaari has been in a natural state for decades and is thus the perfect location for an urban cabin experience, located at a 20-minute boat ride away from the Helsinki market square. The ecological and mobile Nolla cabin will be in Vallisaari until the end of September, demonstrating a lifestyle that generates minimal to no emissions.

© Fanny Hagman
Placing the compact and mobile cabin on its private lot does not require a construction permit and it has been designed to use building materials as effectively as possible. The cabin is the size of a small bedroom and can be assembled and transported without heavy machinery, leaving its environment nearly untouched. The Nolla cabin has been designed by Finnish designer Robin Falck, whose earlier design, Nido cabin, has been globally acknowledged.

© Fanny Hagman
Cite: "Nolla Cabin / Studio Mr. Falck" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

