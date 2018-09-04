Greenery Engulfs WOHA's Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore in New Photographs

New photographs released by ceramics manufacturer AGROB-BUCHTAL show nature beginning to claim the Oasia Hotel Downtown in Singapore. WOHA Architects’ 30-story scheme was designed to be a “verdant tower of green” in the heart of the city’s financial district.

The tower’s red aluminum mesh cladding has begun to sprout a lush landscaping, consisting of 21 different species of creepers. The colorful flowers and green leaves provide food for birds and insects, while the reaction of the creepers to different light, wind, and shade conditions come together to form a natural mosaic.

The footage also showcases the building’s rooftop tropical bower and series of sky gardens including a swimming pool with sweeping views across Singapore.

Since its completion in 2016, the scheme has received numerous accolades, including being crowned the CTBUH Best Tall Building Worldwide in 2018. A gallery of the new photographs celebrating the biodiverse tower is laid out below.

Images via: AGROB-BUCHTAL