The Top 10 Inspirational Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Roosegaarde. ImageStudio Roosegaarde's Smog Free Tower

In Metropolis Magazine's latest - and last - installment in their annual design cities review, the focus is not on output or culture but on cities themselves as the point of inspiration. For the designers surveyed, these were the cities that made their hearts beat a little faster; the ones that remained in their minds and wormed their way into their into their work.

The cities listed are far-flung and unique, including locales like the sweltering southern US city of Savannah and the sprawling megalopolis that is Mumbai. And while they share little in common with each other on the surface, each have a layered history that influences the city's design culture today.

In some cases, however, this history is under threat. Beijing's urban renewal efforts have resulted in the destruction of many historic neighbourhoods, and the affordability crisis gripping San Francisco makes the city less accessible every day. In the face of shifting urban landscapes, designers are making it a priority to express the spirit of their city in their work.

See Metropolis Magazine’s editors’ picks for the 2018 Inspirational Design Cities feature here.