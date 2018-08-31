World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location

The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location
Save this picture!
The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location, Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

After their previous announcement back in January, the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is officially open to the public this Friday, August 31st. Formerly known as the Chicago Architecture Foundation, the 20,000 square foot CAC opens in a new location at 111 East Wacker Drive. Featuring programs, exhibitions and tours, the center aims to be "home to everything architecture in Chicago." The CAC includes a range of custom designed spaces, from an architecture store and lecture hall to interactive exhibits.

Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center + 7

Save this picture!
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

Housed within a building originally designed by Mies van der Rohe, the center's new home was renovated by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and Gallagher & Associates. Inside, visitors can experience the expansive Chicago Model, an immersive view of 3D model of Chicago with 4,000 buildings. The model explores the growth of the city through a film and light show. Visitors can also see Building Tall, an exhibit of supersized scale models featuring famous skyscrapers from Chicago and around the world. This signature exhibit is located in the Skyscraper Gallery, a monumental space with windows overlooking the Chicago River.

Save this picture!
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Save this picture!
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

Lynn Osmond, the CAF's president and CEO, said of the new Center, "We can't wait for people to visit and experience how Chicago architects have influenced the world through their innovation and vision. We've engineered a stimulating and immersive space where visitors can have fun discovering Chicago's groundbreaking architecture and appreciate its profound impact on the world."

Visitors are invited to post photos to social media using the hashtag #GetToTheCenter. For more information about the Chicago Architecture Center you can visit their website here.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901143/the-chicago-architecture-center-opens-in-new-location/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »