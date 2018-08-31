The Chicago Architecture Center Opens in New Location

Save this picture! Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

After their previous announcement back in January, the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is officially open to the public this Friday, August 31st. Formerly known as the Chicago Architecture Foundation, the 20,000 square foot CAC opens in a new location at 111 East Wacker Drive. Featuring programs, exhibitions and tours, the center aims to be "home to everything architecture in Chicago." The CAC includes a range of custom designed spaces, from an architecture store and lecture hall to interactive exhibits.

Save this picture! Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

Housed within a building originally designed by Mies van der Rohe, the center's new home was renovated by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and Gallagher & Associates. Inside, visitors can experience the expansive Chicago Model, an immersive view of 3D model of Chicago with 4,000 buildings. The model explores the growth of the city through a film and light show. Visitors can also see Building Tall, an exhibit of supersized scale models featuring famous skyscrapers from Chicago and around the world. This signature exhibit is located in the Skyscraper Gallery, a monumental space with windows overlooking the Chicago River.

Save this picture! Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

Save this picture! Chicago Architecture Center. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

Lynn Osmond, the CAF's president and CEO, said of the new Center, "We can't wait for people to visit and experience how Chicago architects have influenced the world through their innovation and vision. We've engineered a stimulating and immersive space where visitors can have fun discovering Chicago's groundbreaking architecture and appreciate its profound impact on the world."

Visitors are invited to post photos to social media using the hashtag #GetToTheCenter. For more information about the Chicago Architecture Center you can visit their website here.