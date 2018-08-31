Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt

Save this picture! Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

After more than a decade, Egypt has returned to its plan to construct Africa's tallest building. Sited on the Nile River in central Cairo, the skyscraper was designed by the late Zaha Hadid in 2007. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the government are working with the project developers, Living in Interiors, to create the twisting "Nile Tower" with a design that will rise 70 stories. Overlooking views of Cairo, the Nile and the pyramids, the project hopes to symbolize Egypt's growth and the development of the country.

Located between downtown Cairo and the Nile, the new tower was supported by former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, but the project was put on hold during the wake of political unrest in 2011. The tower faced further issues with economic reforms as the country's currency weakened and importing building materials became more expensive. Now, developers hope to drive growth across the country with close to $250 billion dollars worth of construction projects currently underway.

Set with a construction budget of $600 million, the Nile Tower hopes to break ground as President Sisi and the government work with Living In Interiors to ensure the building rises in Cairo. The design will feature 36 floors of luxury apartments, a casino, spa, night club, shopping area and a 230 key hotel. The surrounding area has begun to see a surge of development projects as the heart of Cairo sees an increase in investment.