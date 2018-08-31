World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt

Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt
Save this picture!
Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt, Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

After more than a decade, Egypt has returned to its plan to construct Africa's tallest building. Sited on the Nile River in central Cairo, the skyscraper was designed by the late Zaha Hadid in 2007. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the government are working with the project developers, Living in Interiors, to create the twisting "Nile Tower" with a design that will rise 70 stories. Overlooking views of Cairo, the Nile and the pyramids, the project hopes to symbolize Egypt's growth and the development of the country.

Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects + 5

Save this picture!
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Save this picture!
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Located between downtown Cairo and the Nile, the new tower was supported by former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, but the project was put on hold during the wake of political unrest in 2011. The tower faced further issues with economic reforms as the country's currency weakened and importing building materials became more expensive. Now, developers hope to drive growth across the country with close to $250 billion dollars worth of construction projects currently underway.

Save this picture!
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Nile Tower. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Set with a construction budget of $600 million, the Nile Tower hopes to break ground as President Sisi and the government work with Living In Interiors to ensure the building rises in Cairo. The design will feature 36 floors of luxury apartments, a casino, spa, night club, shopping area and a 230 key hotel. The surrounding area has begun to see a surge of development projects as the heart of Cairo sees an increase in investment.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Africa's Tallest Skyscraper by Zaha Hadid Will Finally Rise in Egypt" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901138/africas-tallest-skyscraper-by-zaha-hadid-will-finally-rise-in-egypt/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »