Dragons, Rocks, and Sails Inspire Sceno Light's Floating Theater in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

Sceno Light Architecture has released new images of their Ha Long Impression Theater, situated in the idyllic Ha Long Bay in North Vietnam. Drawing inspiration from various mythological and natural features, the soon-to-be-built scheme intends to offer a panoramic backdrop for visitors.

The theater is conceived as a “floating skin” intended to host 5000 people at a time, for two shows per day.

The scheme is situated in the world-famous Ha Long Bay, with the project positioned intentionally to use the natural landscape as a background. The theater is positioned at sea level facing a “unique disposition of the natural panorama, offering a ground-breaking scene for audiences.”

The theater’s design, envisioned as a “floating skin,” embodies several mythological and natural references, depending on visitor perception and time of day. Such embodiments include “a shell on the rock, a part of a dragon body, and the sails of a traditional boat.”

Having been approved for a construction license, the scheme is due to be completed in 2020.

News via: Sceno Light Architecture