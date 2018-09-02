World
Dragons, Rocks, and Sails Inspire Sceno Light's Floating Theater in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

Dragons, Rocks, and Sails Inspire Sceno Light's Floating Theater in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, © Sceno Light Architecture
© Sceno Light Architecture

Sceno Light Architecture has released new images of their Ha Long Impression Theater, situated in the idyllic Ha Long Bay in North Vietnam. Drawing inspiration from various mythological and natural features, the soon-to-be-built scheme intends to offer a panoramic backdrop for visitors.

The theater is conceived as a “floating skin” intended to host 5000 people at a time, for two shows per day.

© Sceno Light Architecture © Sceno Light Architecture © Sceno Light Architecture © Sceno Light Architecture + 7

© Sceno Light Architecture
© Sceno Light Architecture

The scheme is situated in the world-famous Ha Long Bay, with the project positioned intentionally to use the natural landscape as a background. The theater is positioned at sea level facing a “unique disposition of the natural panorama, offering a ground-breaking scene for audiences.”

© Sceno Light Architecture
© Sceno Light Architecture

The theater’s design, envisioned as a “floating skin,” embodies several mythological and natural references, depending on visitor perception and time of day. Such embodiments include “a shell on the rock, a part of a dragon body, and the sails of a traditional boat.”

© Sceno Light Architecture
© Sceno Light Architecture

Having been approved for a construction license, the scheme is due to be completed in 2020.

Click on any of the images above for access to the full gallery of the Ha Long Impression Theater.

News via: Sceno Light Architecture

Niall Patrick Walsh
