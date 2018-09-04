World
3XN's Waterfront Climatorium Pays Tribute to the Fishing Culture of Lemvig, Denmark

3XN, working in collaboration with Orbicon and SLA, have won a competition for the design of a new climatorium in Lemvig, Denmark. The scheme seeks to form a modern interpretation of the area’s nature and fishing culture, while also influenced by local climate conditions.

The predominantly timber scheme balances a dual role of a public amenity serving science and the arts and a working laboratory geared towards the mitigation of climate change.

Guests approaching the Lemvig Climatorium are greeted by a timber entrance adopting the form of a wave, referencing a ship’s hull, and Scandinavian fjords. The scheme adopts a U-shaped floor plan, featuring an open auditorium and multifunctional room for hosting activities and workshops.

The Lemvig Climatorium forms part of the Coast to Coast Climate Challenge, a project which seeks to secure natural assets from the negative effects of climate change. In this instance, the asset in question is salt water, with the main purpose of the 3XN scheme being to collect knowledge about saltwater relevant to trade, industry, tourism, and wider society.

The Lemvig Climatorium is scheduled to open in 2020. The project was developed for Lemvig Byråd (Lemvig City Council) and Lemvig Vand og Spildevand (Lemvig Water and Wastewater).

News of the scheme comes shortly after 3XN revealed their design for a new sporting arena and associated masterplan in Bregen, Norway.

Click on any of the images above to see the full gallery of 3XN’s Lemvig Climatorium.

News via: 3XN

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
