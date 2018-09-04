World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  Bank
  Thailand
  Plan architect
  2017
  Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office / Plan architect

Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office / Plan architect

  4 September, 2018
Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office / Plan architect
Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office / Plan architect, © Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

© Ketsiree Wongwan

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office is a 4-storey office building located in the center of Khon Kaen. As a regional office of Northeastern part of Thailand, the building represents the local characteristic through design. The beautiful local landscape, ‘Field, Water, and Hill,’ of the Northeastern region inspired the design layout of this building. Unique elements from this region are used as an aspect of the design for this project. In order to create a superior entrance, the main entrance hall and drop-off were raised up a level, leaving the ground floor parking and other services.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
2nd Floor plan
2nd Floor plan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Natural light plays an important role for creating a productive working space in this building. Due to its hot climate of this region, façade was introduced in order to decrease the heat from sunlight yet still bring in a decent amount of natural light to the office.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The magnificence of light and shadow play an important role in creating a multi-layer façade for this building. The sun-screens pattern design is also inspired by a Khon Kaen province’s well-known fabric pattern “Naka” which symbolizes the abundance and well-being. The exposed structural design of the building represents the traditional rice barn which is Thailand’s valuable treasure.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

About this office
Plan architect
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Bank Thailand
Cite: "Bank of Thailand's Northeastern Region Office / Plan architect" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901124/bank-of-thailands-northeastern-region-office-plan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

