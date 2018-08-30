World
  7. Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto, © Jaime Navarro
  • Architects

    Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

  • Location

    Los Héroes Park, Calle Fray Servando, Fraccionamiento Los Héroes, Héroes 3ra Secc, 50245 Toluca de Lerdo, Mex., Mexico

  • Design Team

    Francisco Pardo, Daniel Vázquez, Ivan Saucedo, Julián Ramírez, Karen Burkart, Sofía Alami, Wilfrido Estrada

  • Clients

    INFONAVIT (Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores), CIDS (Centro de Investigación para el Desarrollo Sostenible)

  • Construction

    OMESA, Jesús Ortiz Calderón, Javier Robles Santisteban, Francisco Javier Lara Vélez

  • Area

    18200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. The Colinas del Sol Park was commissioned by CIDS and INFONAVIT — the main Mexican Housing Institutions reshaping Mexico’s mortgage market and promoting sustainable housing development — Parque Colinas del Sol is part of a wider program rethinking public space to revert the poor conditions of social housing over the last 30 years and heal the scars of abandoned properties and social segregation that affect the urban outskirts of the country. 

© Jaime Navarro
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Jaime Navarro
Bump Plan
Bump Plan

Parque Colinas del Sol consists of the revitalization of the plazas and parks pertaining to the Unidad Habitacional de Colinas del Sol in Almoloya de Juárez. In order to optimize the two-hectare area, the site has been divided into different thematic areas — from the playground to the meditation spot, the skate ramp and football court to the pavilion for public events, enabling spontaneous and effective architectural interventions.

© Jaime Navarro
Isometric
Isometric

A partially contaminated water stream has been transformed into a river allowing a slow drop watering system for vegetation and articulating the different sections of the park, which have been designed according to the activity and the users’ age, to foster family gatherings and the integration of the community.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Although they have been designed according to specific natural and social conditions, both projects feature common elements, thus ensuring harmony among the built and natural environments that can be repeated or integrated into a system that is potentially applicable to any other context. One is the floor cement block, which can be easily adapted to any layout, be it natural or artificial. The creative combination of the blocks and in-situ poured concrete filling, generate new patterns like an urban tapestry. The second is the playground system: the various concrete walls and metal bars can be arranged in multiple configurations, thereby constituting different spaces that are suitable for all uses and users.

More than just oases to help citizens reconnect with nature, the parks are tools for engagement and environmentalism. Through the transformation of suburban areas into green recreational spaces embedded in the city fabric, Parque Colinas del Sol and Parque Héroes are fast becoming a beloved urban spot for residents.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
