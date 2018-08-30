Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

+ 33

Architects Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Location Los Héroes Park, Calle Fray Servando, Fraccionamiento Los Héroes, Héroes 3ra Secc, 50245 Toluca de Lerdo, Mex., Mexico

Design Team Francisco Pardo, Daniel Vázquez, Ivan Saucedo, Julián Ramírez, Karen Burkart, Sofía Alami, Wilfrido Estrada

Clients INFONAVIT (Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores), CIDS (Centro de Investigación para el Desarrollo Sostenible)

Construction OMESA, Jesús Ortiz Calderón, Javier Robles Santisteban, Francisco Javier Lara Vélez

Area 18200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Installations BANAH DE MÉXICO, Fortino Moctezuma

Hydraulic engineer ID Vertical More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Colinas del Sol Park was commissioned by CIDS and INFONAVIT — the main Mexican Housing Institutions reshaping Mexico’s mortgage market and promoting sustainable housing development — Parque Colinas del Sol is part of a wider program rethinking public space to revert the poor conditions of social housing over the last 30 years and heal the scars of abandoned properties and social segregation that affect the urban outskirts of the country.

Parque Colinas del Sol consists of the revitalization of the plazas and parks pertaining to the Unidad Habitacional de Colinas del Sol in Almoloya de Juárez. In order to optimize the two-hectare area, the site has been divided into different thematic areas — from the playground to the meditation spot, the skate ramp and football court to the pavilion for public events, enabling spontaneous and effective architectural interventions.

A partially contaminated water stream has been transformed into a river allowing a slow drop watering system for vegetation and articulating the different sections of the park, which have been designed according to the activity and the users’ age, to foster family gatherings and the integration of the community.

Although they have been designed according to specific natural and social conditions, both projects feature common elements, thus ensuring harmony among the built and natural environments that can be repeated or integrated into a system that is potentially applicable to any other context. One is the floor cement block, which can be easily adapted to any layout, be it natural or artificial. The creative combination of the blocks and in-situ poured concrete filling, generate new patterns like an urban tapestry. The second is the playground system: the various concrete walls and metal bars can be arranged in multiple configurations, thereby constituting different spaces that are suitable for all uses and users.

More than just oases to help citizens reconnect with nature, the parks are tools for engagement and environmentalism. Through the transformation of suburban areas into green recreational spaces embedded in the city fabric, Parque Colinas del Sol and Parque Héroes are fast becoming a beloved urban spot for residents.