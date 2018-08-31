World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall

Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall

  • 07:00 - 31 August, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall
Save this picture!
Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall, Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum in Ryfylke by Peter Zumthor. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de
Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum in Ryfylke by Peter Zumthor. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

Architecture and Landscape in Norway, a photography exhibition by Ken Schluchtmann, will open this fall in the Felleshus of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. Featuring architecture, landscapes and roads in northern light, the exhibition situates Ken Schluchtmann in a long tradition of landscape representation in Norway. Opening on October 5, 2018, the show is part of the "European Month of Photography." The exhibition will displays images taken along the National Tourist Routes in Norway.

Trollstigen Visitor Center by Reiulf Ramstad Architects. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de Tverrfjellhytta by Snøhetta. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de Sohlbergplassen in Rondane by Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de Trollstigen Visitor Center by Reiulf Ramstad Architects. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de + 9

Save this picture!
Trollstigen Visitor Center by Reiulf Ramstad Architects. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de
Trollstigen Visitor Center by Reiulf Ramstad Architects. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de
Save this picture!
Sohlbergplassen in Rondane by Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de
Sohlbergplassen in Rondane by Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

The National Tourist Routes consist of 18 roads that run along the coasts and fjords, and over the mountains and plains in Norway. By 2024 there will be almost 250 rest areas and viewpoints created by some 60 architectural firms, landscaping firms, designers and artists. Over the course of eight years, Ken Schluchtmann photographed the National Tourist Routes using coherent imagery. Creating a strong identity while showcasing some of the most beautiful parts of rural Norway, the photographs mix nature, art and architecture.

Save this picture!
Tverrfjellhytta by Snøhetta. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de
Tverrfjellhytta by Snøhetta. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

The exhibition design is conceived by the Berlin creative agency Bluescope and emphasizes the unique combination of nature and architecture in an environment in which large-format images form the backdrop for a total immersion in the Norwegian landscape. Curator Janike Kampevold Larsen is an associate professor at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design (AHO) and deals with Norwegian landscape and landscape theory.

The Architecture and Landscape in Norway exhibition will be open until January 17, 2019.

  • Title

    Architecture and Landscape in Norway

  • Type

    Exhibition

  • Organizers

    Bluescope

  • From

    October 05, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Until

    January 17, 2019 07:00 PM

  • Venue

    Felleshus of the Nordic Embassies

  • Address

    Rauchstraße 1, 10787 Berlin, Germany

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

Events
Cite: "Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901092/explore-norways-national-tourist-routes-in-berlins-felleshus-exhibition-this-fall/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »