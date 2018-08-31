Explore Norway’s National Tourist Routes in Berlin’s Felleshus Exhibition This Fall

Save this picture! Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum in Ryfylke by Peter Zumthor. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

Architecture and Landscape in Norway, a photography exhibition by Ken Schluchtmann, will open this fall in the Felleshus of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. Featuring architecture, landscapes and roads in northern light, the exhibition situates Ken Schluchtmann in a long tradition of landscape representation in Norway. Opening on October 5, 2018, the show is part of the "European Month of Photography." The exhibition will displays images taken along the National Tourist Routes in Norway.

Save this picture! Trollstigen Visitor Center by Reiulf Ramstad Architects. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

Save this picture! Sohlbergplassen in Rondane by Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

The National Tourist Routes consist of 18 roads that run along the coasts and fjords, and over the mountains and plains in Norway. By 2024 there will be almost 250 rest areas and viewpoints created by some 60 architectural firms, landscaping firms, designers and artists. Over the course of eight years, Ken Schluchtmann photographed the National Tourist Routes using coherent imagery. Creating a strong identity while showcasing some of the most beautiful parts of rural Norway, the photographs mix nature, art and architecture.

Save this picture! Tverrfjellhytta by Snøhetta. Image © Ken Schluchtmann - diephotodesigner.de

The exhibition design is conceived by the Berlin creative agency Bluescope and emphasizes the unique combination of nature and architecture in an environment in which large-format images form the backdrop for a total immersion in the Norwegian landscape. Curator Janike Kampevold Larsen is an associate professor at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design (AHO) and deals with Norwegian landscape and landscape theory.

The Architecture and Landscape in Norway exhibition will be open until January 17, 2019.