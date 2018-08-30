World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. World's Longest Prestressed Concrete Bridge Nears Completion over Panama Canal

World's Longest Prestressed Concrete Bridge Nears Completion over Panama Canal

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
World's Longest Prestressed Concrete Bridge Nears Completion over Panama Canal
Save this picture!
World's Longest Prestressed Concrete Bridge Nears Completion over Panama Canal, © Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)

The Panama Canal is to soon celebrate another milestone in its long history, with the imminent completion of the what will be the longest concrete four-lane cable-stayed structure in the world. With a 1750-foot (530-meter) central span, the Atlantic Bridge will connect the banks of the canal’s Atlantic Ocean entrance when it opens in early 2019.

Construction of the bridge began in 2013, in an effort to connect the seaport of Colon to communities west of the Canal. The bride was designed by the China Communication Construction Company consisting of HPDI and Louis Berger Group.

© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) © Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) © Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) © Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) + 9

Save this picture!
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)

Given its position at the Atlantic entrance to one of the world’s most crucial shipping routes, the bridge has been designed with a 250-foot (75-meter) clearance to allow Neopanamax containerships to pass underneath. Above, a four-lane passing for cars, pedestrians, and bicycles will be supported by double-plane cables anchored to two delta-shaped main pylons reaching 695 feet (212.5) meters in height.

Save this picture!
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)

The bridge has been constructed using reinforced concrete, departing from the typical steel construction technique used in modern bridges of this scale. The material was chosen due to its resilience in the region’s highly corrosive environment.

Save this picture!
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)
© Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP)

When completed, the Atlantic Bridge will be the third bridge over the Panama Canal after the Bridge of the Americas and the Centennial Bridge, both of which are on the Pacific side of the canal.

Click on any of the images above to access the full gallery of the Atlantic Bridge nearing completion.

News via: Panama Canal Authority

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "World's Longest Prestressed Concrete Bridge Nears Completion over Panama Canal" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901087/worlds-longest-prestressed-concrete-bridge-nears-completion-over-panama-canal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »