Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura

+ 13

Architects Carquero Arquitectura

Location Calle Escuelas, 18512 Dólar, Granada, Spain

Author Architects Carlos Quevedo Rojas, Carlos Peinado Madueño

Area 124.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Carlos Koblischek

Manufacturers Loading...

Technical Architect Jorge González Herrera

Construction Ayuntamiento de Dólar (Programa de Fomento Empleo Agrario)

Structure Carquero Arquitectura

Collaborators Miguel Rodríguez Muñoz, Donatella La Riccia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We project the municipal playroom of Dólar (Granada) with a low budget (450 €/m2), subsidized with funds of agrarian employment for unemployed people. The plot is located in the south perimeter of this town of Guadix's region, with a form of arch that is opened to the rural landscape in the skirt of Sierra Nevada and that it´s leaned in one property line.

The building is distributed in only one plant, diaphanous and functional, organizing the service in the eastern part and the space of playroom opened towards the landscape in the western part. Following the organic tracing, the main form is displayed to create an exterior space linked with the central core of games.

The pavement of red and white linoleum establishes the zoning of the program. To provide with a major spatial quality, according to his function, the flat cover has been fragment following a compositive scheme, introducing natural light and ventilation to the principal core.

For his construction, it has been materialized with a low budget: mixed structure of steel and concrete, closings with termoarcilla and coatings with mortar of lime, plaster and linoleum. The facilities are basic, concealing the exterior units above the low roof.