  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Spain
  5. Carquero Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura

Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 31 August, 2018
Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura
Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura, © Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek

© Carlos Koblischek

  • Architects

    Carquero Arquitectura

  • Location

    Calle Escuelas, 18512 Dólar, Granada, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Carlos Quevedo Rojas, Carlos Peinado Madueño

  • Area

    124.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Carlos Koblischek

  • Technical Architect

    Jorge González Herrera

  • Construction

    Ayuntamiento de Dólar (Programa de Fomento Empleo Agrario)

  • Structure

    Carquero Arquitectura

  • Collaborators

    Miguel Rodríguez Muñoz, Donatella La Riccia
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek

Text description provided by the architects. We project the municipal playroom of Dólar (Granada) with a low budget (450 €/m2), subsidized with funds of agrarian employment for unemployed people. The plot is located in the south perimeter of this town of Guadix's region, with a form of arch that is opened to the rural landscape in the skirt of Sierra Nevada and that it´s leaned in one property line.

© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek

The building is distributed in only one plant, diaphanous and functional, organizing the service in the eastern part and the space of playroom opened towards the landscape in the western part. Following the organic tracing, the main form is displayed to create an exterior space linked with the central core of games. 

© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek

The pavement of red and white linoleum establishes the zoning of the program. To provide with a major spatial quality, according to his function, the flat cover has been fragment following a compositive scheme, introducing natural light and ventilation to the principal core.

© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
© Carlos Koblischek
© Carlos Koblischek

For his construction, it has been materialized with a low budget: mixed structure of steel and concrete, closings with termoarcilla and coatings with mortar of lime, plaster and linoleum. The facilities are basic, concealing the exterior units above the low roof.

About this office
Carquero Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Public Architecture Government Municipal building Spain
Cite: "Municipal Toy Library of Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura" [Ludoteca Municipal de Dólar / Carquero Arquitectura] 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901085/municipal-toy-library-of-dolar-carquero-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

